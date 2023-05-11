As we look back on the 2022-23 Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. season, one number jumps out: 51. Fifty-one overnight volunteers kept C.A.R.E.S. going during the coldest months of the year. As we did last month, this month we’re using this column to share those volunteers’ wisdom and invite you to join them.

Bill and Emily Knowles-Kellett sacrificed many nights at home this winter to ensure their homeless neighbors found shelter. Their reflections illustrate both the rhythm of a typical night at C.A.R.E.S. and the rewards of being an overnight volunteer. “I was apprehensive at first, but it didn’t last,” Emily observes. “Most of the value I bring,” she continues, “is talking with guests who are interested in talking (most go right to bed.) Together we have a lot of shared feelings, senses of humor, and life experiences, and it feels good to talk.”

Joanne Myers is a C.A.R.E.S. board member.

