As we look back on the 2022-23 Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. season, one number jumps out: 51. Fifty-one overnight volunteers kept C.A.R.E.S. going during the coldest months of the year. As we did last month, this month we’re using this column to share those volunteers’ wisdom and invite you to join them.
Bill and Emily Knowles-Kellett sacrificed many nights at home this winter to ensure their homeless neighbors found shelter. Their reflections illustrate both the rhythm of a typical night at C.A.R.E.S. and the rewards of being an overnight volunteer. “I was apprehensive at first, but it didn’t last,” Emily observes. “Most of the value I bring,” she continues, “is talking with guests who are interested in talking (most go right to bed.) Together we have a lot of shared feelings, senses of humor, and life experiences, and it feels good to talk.”
Usually, Emily points out, everything goes smoothly. “Like anywhere, life happens…On a recent night, there was tension stemming from an alarm clock that went off early in the morning before (many of the guests have jobs with long hours, and sleep is crucial.) Three of us worked to talk it out. After a few minutes, everyone felt heard, and we moved on. We enjoyed tea and cocoa and went to bed.”
Bill’s observations echo Emily’s insight about the power of the simple gift of conversation. “I appreciate having connected with the guests and having helped offset some of the challenges they are experiencing,” he says. “Some have been friends from high school. Many have had their lives turned upside down by health challenges. Each one has an interesting tale to tell.” Emily highlights that this connection is a two-way street: “A few [guests] are uncompromising in their steadfast support of other guests, helping troubleshoot their challenges and passing along opportunities. I have learned a lot from them.”
Bill and Emily also highlight the value of connecting with other volunteers. “The chance to sit down and chat with the other volunteers and learn about their individual journeys through life is both enjoyable and a growth experience for me,” Bill observes. Emily emphasizes that you’re likely to know someone involved, either a guest, one of the church hosts, other volunteers, or the C.A.R.E.S. staff person who’s there to check people in. Making and discovering these connections show how valuable the work is and how rich in resources our community can be. “I’m also glad to be part of a community that joins together to lighten the load” that guests shoulder, Emily says. “I like being part of a team, connecting, constantly improving, working together toward solving a problem.” Overall, Bill comments, “Reflecting on my experience as a C.A.R.E.S. volunteer…, I am filled with gratitude... The experience has enriched my life.”
The C.A.R.E.S. board says “thank you” to the Knowles-Kelletts and all overnight volunteers. If you’re interested in becoming an overnight volunteer next C.A.R.E.S. season, contact director@gettysburgcares.org or 717-334-4195 to learn more about volunteer training.
Joanne Myers is a C.A.R.E.S. board member.
