The month of February is cancer prevention month. The Relay for Life of Adams County does not only raise money for the fight against cancer, but it also promotes awareness of cancer prevention, along with the American Cancer Society.
Prevention begins by maintaining a healthy body and lifestyle.
This is achieved by having a healthy diet, doing physical activity and avoiding the use of all tobacco products, e-cigarettes and vaping.
Knowing your family’s cancer history is important knowledge.
There are screenings available for several types of cancer and they should be included as a regular part of your health discussions with your doctor.
The American Cancer Society recommends the following screenings based on a person’s age.
Age 25-39 for cervical cancer, age 40-49 for breast cancer and colorectal cancer, age 50+ for prostate cancer and lung cancer.
Children are at risk for HPV or Human Papilomavirus. HPV is a common virus that can cause six types of cancer.
There is no treatment, but there is a vaccine prevention. Parents should discuss this with their child’s doctor.
The Relay for Life of Adams County shares cancer prevention information on its Facebook page, at its monthly meetings and during its annual event, which will be held this year on Aug. 20 at the Oakside Park in Biglerville.
