Summer is the perfect time of year to carve out a few hours for yourself and cultivate your inner artist at the Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center. The thrill of creative exploration can be experienced in a cool, comfortable, and welcoming environment with expert instruction. Join us for a a variety of classes for adults or weeklong summer camps for kids. Here is what’s coming up:
Painting with Acrylics or Oils, Wednesdays, June 15-July 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. This class is for any student who is interested in developing their painting skills. The instructor will help you translate your vision to canvas. All the basics of painting will be covered. You will learn how to organize a color palette, mix colors, and use different brushes, palette knives and mediums. The instructor will demonstrate painting techniques and will work with students at their individual pace and level. Materials list provided. Anita Murphy Williams is the instructor; $128 for members; $140 for non-members
Tapas Dinner with Wine Pairings, Thursday, June 16, 6-8 p.m. Enjoy an extraordinary food and wine experience. Chef Anna Fetter, $58; $64
Course One: Polenta bites with fresh herb ricotta and tomato relish, beef and mushroom empanada, tuna and white bean crostini
Course Two: Chorizo baked apple and bleu cheese crostini, Spanish chickpea fritters with romesco sauce, spicy shrimp and hummus in a cucumber cup
Course Three: Fresh spring vegetable crostini, chicken enchilada empanada, latkes with salmon and horseradish crème
Dessert: Orange almond empanada, peaches and cream filled crepe, Nutella and berry crostini
Zumba! Tuesdays,June 21-Aug. 2, no class on July 19, 5:30-6:15 p.m. This easy-to-learn, Latin-inspired, 45-minute calorie-burning dance party is a fun way to get moving, de-stress, and free your wild side. Whether you’ve got rhythm or are looking to find some, Zumba caters to every experience and fitness level. Ryley Scheer, $65/$72
Refreshing Retirement, Wednesday, June 22, 5-7 p.m. Our attitudes and decisions create our daily lives. We’ll look at Buddhism, Stoicism, and other similar approaches. How can we adapt them in practical ways to enrich our retirements? We’ll meditate, write some Morning Pages, and explore past and present interests. Nancy Whitman, retired teacher and workshop organizer, $25/$30
Stained Glass Butterfly Garden Stake, Thursday, June 23, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Join us to make your very own stained glass garden stake. We will be using the copper foil technique and at completion of the class, you will have a garden stake to use inside or outside. Christian Parker, $40\$45
Charles & Anne Gomer Lily Garden Paint Night, Tuesday, June 28, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Spend a beautiful summer evening painting a lily in a setting that will inspire creativity and tranquility. You will start with a personalized tour of Charles and Anne’s fabulous day lily garden, then grab some plated food along with a glass of wine, and be ready to paint at 5 p.m. Maybe you will also see a peacock or two. You don’t want to miss this. Marie Smith, $50/$55
Visit us at 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, online at www.adamsarts.org, or call us at 717-334-5006. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
