Hope! The definition of hope is to cherish a desire with anticipation. As we approach our Adams County Relay For Life event on Aug. 20, we have chosen the theme, There Is No Place Like Hope! The movie, “The Wizard of Oz,” and Relay For Life go hand in hand.
n the movie, the Tin Man searches for a heart. The heart of Relay For Life are our survivors and caregivers. We do all we do to honor them. The Cowardly Lion desires courage. Courage is a must when fighting cancer. The Scarecrow wants a brain. We certainly need those doctors coming up with new treatments every day. Dorothy, well she just wants to go home! The desire of every cancer patient is to remain at home and for a normal future.
We will be holding our Adams County Relay For Life Event at Oakside Park in Biglerville from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. During this time, we will honor our area cancer survivors. You are who we celebrate. One in three people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. That is a sobering statistic, so to be able to honor those that have survived is a wonderful part of our event.
The American Cancer Society has served 3.2 million patients in the past decade. There are 16.9 million cancer survivors alive today. Those of us who relay are encouraged by these numbers, but just one death from cancer is too many. Just one diagnosis of cancer is too many. That is why we relay and raise money, so cancer becomes a thing of the past.
I’m sure you know at least one person that has been affected by cancer. I would bet you know more than one. One way you can help is to form a team and raise money, or raise money as an individual or a family. Then join us on Aug. 20 during our Adams County Relay For Life Event. To form a team or join as an individual, you will need to register at relayforlife.org/paadamscounty. Relay For Life is the world’s largest volunteer based fundraising event. There are 1.5 million volunteers worldwide. You can be part of this amazing organization. Relay for Life is open to everyone, and anyone may attend our event.
If you are a survivor, whether it has been many years or recently diagnosed, we want to celebrate you! But we need to know who you are. Please go to relayforlife.org/paadamscounty and register as a survivor- that way we can prepare for you. During our Opening Ceremony on Aug. 20, at 5 p.m., we will be celebrating all of our survivors. We are there for you! We relay and raise money so each year there can be more survivors. We are excited for you to join us at our event. There are 365 days in a year and this is just one day that we can make a difference in a cancer survivor’s life, so please plan on joining us. We would love to celebrate with you as you join us to follow the yellow brick road, where There Is No Place Like Hope! We hope to see you there.
