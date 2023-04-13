The excitement continues. The Adams County Economic Alliance is proud to announce that we are on the verge of launching a new revolving loan fund to help Adams Countians become homeowners. This news comes on the heels of last month’s column, where we announced the alliance is organizing a revolving small business loan fund to assist small business owners.

So why is the alliance dabbling in a home ownership loan program? Isn’t the alliance all about businesses and economic development?

Robin Fitzpatrick is president of Adams Economic Alliance, which comprises three organizations: The Adams County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC), the Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA) and the Adams County General Authority (ACGA). For more information, visit http://www.adamsalliance.org; follow us on Twitter (@AdamsAlliance), Facebook (http://Facebook.com/AdamsAlliance) and LinkedIn (Adams Economic Alliance); or contact us at 717-334-0042.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.