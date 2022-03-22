Affordable housing. What do you envision? I see a safe, clean house or apartment to call my own. One I don’t spend more than one-third of my income to live in. A place where I pay utilities and still have money for transportation and food, and maybe some savings and discretionary spending. Best of all, in this vision, my house is near my job. My commute is a matter of minutes.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, defines affordable housing as “in general, housing for which the occupant(s) is/are paying no more than 30 percent of his or her income for gross housing costs, including utilities.”
I often think back to my days right after college. I made $11/hour, meaning I made between $1,760 and $1907 a month gross, depending on how you calculate the monthly earnings. I spent $500 a month on a second-story, one-bedroom apartment. The neighborhood and apartment were safe and clean. Still, after rent, utilities, student loan payments, car and insurance payments, and groceries, I had about $67 left — if something didn’t come up, such as unplanned car maintenance.
What does this all mean for you? Maybe it doesn’t affect you directly but think about the folks in your life … your aging parents, your elderly neighbor living on a fixed income, your son and daughter-in-law just starting a family. Did they find a safe, affordable place to live here in Adams County? Or did they move somewhere with more housing options in line with their income? Where are these folks working? How long does it take them to get there?
Finding a home in the area is challenging. We’ve all heard how it’s a seller’s market right now. In December 2021, there were 110 homes on the market in Adams County – compared to 304 listed in December 2019, according to the 2021 Adams County Real Estate Market Report published by the Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties. Looking to rent? Finding someplace in the county can be tough, even if you can afford it. Adams County has a vacancy rate that hovers at 1%, which means only about 1% of all rentals are available at any given time.
And while there are programs available to help folks with rent or mortgages and/or utility payments, the ultimate goal, and part of @Home’s vision, is for people to afford to live in Adams County – with costs in line with their income. And if they have jobs nearby, even better! Unfortunately, though, statistics show that 26.7% of working Adams Countians commute more than 35 minutes, according to a different report published last month by the Realtors Association. I can only imagine how gas prices are affecting people right now!
To learn more about the Adams County labor force and how it might affect residents like you, join us for our next @Home in Adams County Coalition meeting via Zoom on March 28 at 1 p.m. Matthew Ross, industry specialist with South Central PA Works, will provide some insight. Go to @Home’s website to register or learn more about @Home and our partners.
