Growing up on a dairy farm in Cumberland County has given me fond memories of feeding calves, wandering in the pastures, the rhythm of agriculture, and watching my father work with nature and against it because we couldn’t control the weather.

There was always energy around the farm, especially during hay season, knowing that if rain was coming, we had a short window of time to harvest the crop. My brother-in-law now manages the acres as our third-generation farmer.

Kristen Heberlig Hoke is a Chesapeake Bay Foundation restoration specialist in South Central Pennsylvania. She lives in Cumberland County.

