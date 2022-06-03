I’ve long maintained a certain fascination with the Carlisle Indian School, initially related to its most famous student, Jim Thorpe. Almost everyone has heard of Thorpe, once considered the world’s greatest athlete and for whom a nearby Pennsylvania town is named.
On a Saturday evening in the mid-to-late 1960s, my brother and I came across a television presentation of the 1951 film titled “Jim Thorpe, All American,” starring Burt Lancaster as Thorpe and Charles Bickford as the equally legendary Carlisle (and later Stanford, Pitt, and Georgia) football coach Glen “Pop” Warner.
It’s truly amazing to think that the tiny Carlisle Indian School football team played – and more than held its own – against college football powers of the day including Ivy League titans Harvard and Penn, Notre Dame, and the service academies. Thorpe and Carlisle famously trounced Army (and linebacker Dwight Eisenhower) at the Polo Grounds in 1912. Through the years, the Indians would readily accept invitations to play games as far away as Alabama and Georgia.
But movies have that movie thing.
Though it chronicled some of Thorpe’s personal challenges, notably the sorrowful revocation of his Olympic gold medal, there’s little about the operation of the Carlisle Indian School itself. Perhaps little was known back then. Perhaps it was whitewashed. Literally.
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County will be hosting a talk by Matthew March, assistant education curator at the Cumberland County Historical Society, about the Carlisle Indian Industrial School on June 7 at 6 p.m. at the YWCA, located at 909 Fairfield Road. A $10 donation is payable the night of the talk or if you pre-register by calling 717-334-9171.
During a time when the United States government was willing to spend $1 million to eradicate a single Indian tribe out west, Captain Richard Henry Pratt established the Carlisle Indian Industrial School. Pratt’s idea was to “save” native children by turning the “savages” into white men and women. Critique the school’s plan to “Kill the Indian, save the man” as you explore what it means to be stripped of your cultural heritage through forced assimilation.
We’re still learning about all that occurred at Carlisle and other similar assimilation sites, where students gained some degree of knowledge in exchange for their customs, their names, and their language.
I won’t lose my interest in the story of Jim Thorpe, Pop Warner, and the very fact that their legend was born not quite 30 miles away up the road. For someone with a passion for sports history, it’s not unlike the way millions think of Gettysburg. But sports are a diversion, an escape from the real world.
What’s been revealed about Carlisle is sad and tragically real. It’s important to know all that went on there – not just what we see in the movies.
We hope you will join us for Mr. March’s presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.