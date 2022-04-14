The most impactful class I’ve taken at Gettysburg College is Professor Christopher Fee’s seminar “Tryin’ to find a Way Back Home: Introduction to Literature of Homelessness in America.” Although it was a literature course, my favorite thing about the seminar was that it went beyond the syllabus and allowed us to do community service, organize a clothing drive, and take a trip to DC where we were able to distribute donations. I was so grateful that in an academic course we were given time to actually get to know people who were experiencing homelessness instead of simply sitting in a classroom hearing about the issues in a lecture.
We met people who had come from poverty, but we also met people who had come from a stable middle-class environment who had fallen on hard times. Homelessness can affect absolutely anyone, and it can be sudden; one of the speakers we listened to at the National Coalition for the Homeless explained that he became homeless because he was laid off work and his house burned down. A series of chance circumstances can render a previously financially stable person unhoused. Many stories I’ve heard reaffirm the fact that the number one cause of homelessness is a lack of affordable housing, a problem from which Gettysburg is hardly immune.
Many believe that anyone experiencing homelessness must be unemployed. However, many people who work are also unhoused. I’m currently studying abroad in England and interning for a newspaper called The Big Issue, and I have encountered this problem time and time again. The Big Issue lets people experiencing homelessness buy copies that they then sell at a profit. Many of the vendors use their profits to take care of pets or families. It can be daunting, hard work, many of the vendors I’ve spoken with have talked about the unpleasantness of standing out in the cold and the pain of being completely ignored. “Am I even real? Can you see me?” one of the vendors asked me once.
Being overseas, one of the most interesting things I’ve learned overseas is how skewed different cultures’ perspectives of America are. I’ve now run into multiple people who wouldn’t believe me when I told them Los Angeles has a homelessness crisis. Many of the vendors scoff at the idea of homelessness existing in America, calling it ridiculous because it’s the richest country in the world. I agree, and I wish I was joking. The more people I meet and the more I try to make sense out of everything, the more ridiculous it seems. But if my experiences have taught me anything, it’s that even small things like volunteering at a shelter, giving away old clothes, or donating to worthy causes like the National Coalition for the Homeless can help. And the easiest, most important thing we can do is listen and see the real people around us struggling with homelessness.
