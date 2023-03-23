One of the greatest rewards of chairing the Land Conservancy of Adams County’s (LCAC) art auction fundraiser for the past 26 years has been getting to know the members of our local and regional artistic community. These kind and generous artists give so much of themselves by contributing their work to the auction (some of them year after year) because they’re dedicated to the LCAC’s mission of preserving Adams County’s rural lands and character.
I am honored and humbled to be part of this annual outpouring of support, this outpouring of love, really, from our local art community for the unspoiled natural beauty we’re so fortunate to live in the midst of. It’s a love shared by everyone on the auction team and everyone who participates in the auction by placing a bid, regardless of the amount.
Over the years the auction has raised more than $420,000 in funds that have helped the LCAC preserve more than 12,200 acres of unspoiled farmland, forests, meadows and streams forever.
I can tell you that we’ve already received quite a few donations from local artists for this year’s auction. You can get a first look at these gorgeous works of art at our traditional wine-and-cheese reception during First Friday on April 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. Again, this year we’ll gather in the main gallery at the Adams County Arts Council, located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. Some of the artists will be on hand for you to meet, and we’ll have refreshments as well.
The auction itself will go live online at http://www.BiddingOwl.com/LCAC following the reception, and all the art up for bid will remain on display in the arts council’s main gallery through the auction’s close on Wednesday, April 19.
I recognize that after 26 years of supporting our art auction, many loyal bidders now have walls groaning under the weight of the art they’ve collected. If you’d like to support the auction but have no wall space for new artwork, I invite you to become an art auction patron. All it takes is a simple tax-deductible contribution of at least $250. Visit http://www.PreserveAdams.org/Art-Auction-23 for more information and to make your contribution. Art auction patrons help defray the cost of the auction, extending the event’s impact on the preservation of the county’s rural land. We’ll recognize your generosity in our auction catalog and on our website.
In the weeks leading up to the auction, I hope you’ll take a moment to appreciate the natural beauty surrounding you here in Adams County. Then plan to stop by the Adams County Arts Council April 7–19 to take a look at some of the created beauty up for bid at this year’s auction. Place a bid if you’re moved to and participate in the outpouring of love for our rural lands that has taken place here every spring for the past 26 years. Every bid helps preserve our rural lands, whether you win the auction or not.
LCAC is a fully accredited, member-supported 501©3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County, Pennsylvania. For more information about the LCAC and its upcoming art auction, visit http://www.PreserveAdams.org.
Bob Prosperi is chair of the Land Conservancy of Adams County’s annual art auction.
