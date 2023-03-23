One of the greatest rewards of chairing the Land Conservancy of Adams County’s (LCAC) art auction fundraiser for the past 26 years has been getting to know the members of our local and regional artistic community. These kind and generous artists give so much of themselves by contributing their work to the auction (some of them year after year) because they’re dedicated to the LCAC’s mission of preserving Adams County’s rural lands and character.

I am honored and humbled to be part of this annual outpouring of support, this outpouring of love, really, from our local art community for the unspoiled natural beauty we’re so fortunate to live in the midst of. It’s a love shared by everyone on the auction team and everyone who participates in the auction by placing a bid, regardless of the amount.

Bob Prosperi is chair of the Land Conservancy of Adams County’s annual art auction.

