Around 4 p.m. on the afternoon of July 1, 1863, portions of the United States Army of the Potomac First Corps withdrew across the swale between McPherson and Seminary ridges to its final position west of town behind a makeshift barricade constructed of hastily stacked fence rails around the large Seminary building. For these weary defenders who had been fighting all day, some of the most intense combat was about to ensue. Capt. Robert Beecham, Second Wisconsin, provided one of the most vivid descriptions of the carnage that transpired. “The charging Confederates were brave men. In fact, no braver ever faced death in any cause, and none ever faced more certain death...,” he wrote. “Seminary Ridge blazed with a solid sheet of flame...Only the dead and dying remained on the bloody slopes of Seminary Ridge.”
Confederate Maj. Joseph Engelhard recalled, “Upon ascending a hill in front (Seminary Ridge), the brigade was met by a furious storm of musketry and shell from infantry posted behind temporary breastworks and artillery from battery to the left of the road (the Chambersburg Pike) near Gettysburg.” In Brig. Gen. Alfred Scales’ report for his units’ actions on July 1, he said, “We…commenced the descent just opposite the theological seminary. Here the brigade encountered a most terrific fire of grape and shell on our flank and grape musketry in our front. Every discharge made sad havoc in our line, but still we pressed on until we reached the bottom. Our line had been broken up, and now only a squad here and there marked the place where regiments had rested.” Scales said that as a result of this attack, “every field officer of the brigade had been disabled.”
