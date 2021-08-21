The most important item to mention in this month’s article is on Sept. 18, the borough will host another opportunity for residents to turn in electronic devices to be recycled. These very popular and well-attended events offer solutions to the conundrum created by the Covered Device Recycling Act (Act 108) passed in 2010. Pennsylvania defines a covered device as “a covered computer device and covered television device marketed and intended for use by a consumer.”
In Pennsylvania, desktop computers, laptop computers, computer monitors, keyboards, computer peripherals, televisions, and any components of such devices may no longer be disposed of with municipal waste. Act 108 caused residents and businesses to seek alternate methods of dealing with such items. This proved to be difficult and sometimes very expensive. Illegal dumping of such devices became a genuine problem for Gettysburg as well as neighboring municipalities.
