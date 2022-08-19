Welcome to the dog days of summer. If you need a good movie to watch inside in the air conditioning, check out the DVD collections at any of the Adams County Library System’s six branches. We have thousands of new releases, nostalgia titles, new seasons of TV shows to binge-watch and non-fiction documentaries to entertain you on a hot summer day. The best part is that they are free to borrow with your library card.
Recent nature documentaries added to the system include PBS’s “America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston,” which follows the New York Times bestselling author and outdoor enthusiast as he explores how people in different parts of the country find and experience nature. PBS has also released “World’s Greatest: Natural Icons” that will introduce you to the immense grandeur of many of our world’s natural wonders. In BBC’s “The Green Planet,” David Attenborough shows you the secret, unseen lives of plants, reveals the battles that they face and the ingenious ways they’ve found to survive.
New releases from Acorn TV include “Queens of Mystery, series 2” which continues the story of young Detective Matilda Stone and her three meddling mystery-writing aunts in Wildemarsh, England. Also new from Acorn is “Signora Volpe, series 1” which follows British spy, Sylvia Fox, to Italy where she solves a mystery and decides to stay and start a new life.
Television shows with new seasons on DVD include “Blue Bloods,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Guilt,” “London Kills,” “Lucifer,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Outlander,” “Seal Team,” “White Lotus,” and “Young Sheldon.”
Finally, don’t miss these great feature films that are now on DVD: “1883: A Yellowstone origin story (Sam Elliott, Faith Hill),” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Benedict Cumberbatch),” “Elvis (Tom Hanks, Austin Butler),” “The Forgiven (Ralph Fiennes),” “The Lost City (Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum)” and “Spider in the Web (Sir Ben Kingsley).”
Stop in soon and check out all of the great things the library has to offer! Have a great rest of your summer.
Sherrie DeMartino is the branch manager at Carroll Valley Library.
