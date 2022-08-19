Welcome to the dog days of summer. If you need a good movie to watch inside in the air conditioning, check out the DVD collections at any of the Adams County Library System’s six branches. We have thousands of new releases, nostalgia titles, new seasons of TV shows to binge-watch and non-fiction documentaries to entertain you on a hot summer day. The best part is that they are free to borrow with your library card.

Recent nature documentaries added to the system include PBS’s “America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston,” which follows the New York Times bestselling author and outdoor enthusiast as he explores how people in different parts of the country find and experience nature. PBS has also released “World’s Greatest: Natural Icons” that will introduce you to the immense grandeur of many of our world’s natural wonders. In BBC’s “The Green Planet,” David Attenborough shows you the secret, unseen lives of plants, reveals the battles that they face and the ingenious ways they’ve found to survive.

Sherrie DeMartino is the branch manager at Carroll Valley Library.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.