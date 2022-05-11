May 23 to June 5 is the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) Click It or Ticket law enforcement campaign to promote the use of seatbelts. Since 1975, seatbelts have saved 374,276 lives, and would have prevented another 386,719 deaths if seatbelts had been used. So number one, buckle up.
Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Being buckled up keeps you safe and secure inside your vehicle, whereas being thrown out of a vehicle is almost always deadly. Seatbelts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Air bags are designed to work with seatbelts, not replace them. In fact, if you don’t wear your seat belt, you could be thrown against the frontal air bag with enough force to injure or even kill you.
Second, use your headlights all the time, not just after dusk or in bad weather (not that all drivers even do that). The reason is you want to be seen. Of course, the law requires your headlights be on between sunset and sunrise, any time windshield wipers are in continuous or intermittent use– day OR night, if you cannot see objects clearly 1,000 feet ahead, or in a work zone. It’s not an option! As you’re driving, note the oncoming traffic. How much sooner did you notice vehicles that have their headlights on?
Note to young drivers: Older drivers’ eyes let in about half as much light as younger drivers’. The leading cause of crashes by older drivers is failure to yield the right of way, so protect yourself by making your vehicle as visible as possible at all times.
Third, always – ALWAYS, ALWAYS, ALWAYS – keep your wheels pointed straight ahead while waiting to turn left, not pointed in the direction of the turn! That way, if someone were to rear-end your vehicle, you would not be pushed into oncoming traffic. How can you further reduce your chance of having a crash when making a left turn? Activate your turn signal in good time. At or below 35 miles per hour, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recommends you do it 100 feet before the turn (about 6 car lengths); at speeds above 35 mph, do it 300 feet ahead.
Fourth, don’t let yourself be distracted while you’re driving. In his book, “Traffic: Why We Drive the Way We Do (and What It Says About Us)”, author Tom Vanderbilt cautions, “Driving is probably the most complex everyday thing we do. It is a skill that consists of at least fifteen hundred subskills…A survey of one stretch of road in Maryland found that a piece of information was presented [to a driver] every two feet, which at 30 miles per hour, the study reasoned, meant the driver was exposed to 1,320 ‘items of information,’ or roughly 440 words, per minute. This is akin to reading three paragraphs like this one while also looking at lots of pretty pictures, not to mention doing all the other things mentioned above – and then repeating the cycle, every minute you drive.”
Distracted driving is any activity that diverts a driver’s attention away from the primary task: driving. All distractions endanger driver, passenger, and bystander safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.