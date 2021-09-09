Another season is about to start for Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. and there is a lot of activity happening in preparation for that season.
By the time this article appears in the Times, there will have been an open house at the Slentz House, which serves as the Resource Center for Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. The doors of the Slentz House were open to the public last Friday, Sept. 3, so that everyone could see the many improvements to the house that were accomplished by St. James Lutheran Church. St. James has graciously provided the use of the Slentz House to CARES where our staff welcomes our homeless guests and where those guests can shower, do laundry, get a meal and use computers to find employment and housing. After more than one year of being closed, it will be so good to have the Slentz House open again.
