If you are a parent who has chosen to homeschool your child or children, you may be looking for opportunities to get them out into smaller groups of children around the same age. The Adams County Library System (ACLS) has two libraries which will hold homeschool events this fall, Harbaugh Thomas Library in Biglerville and the Trone Memorial Library in East Berlin. The focus of these events will be STEAM, which focuses on science, technology, engineering, art and math. We will try to connect each lesson to a book with hands on activities to go with it.
We will try to focus on several things during each session.
1. Getting children working in small groups. Working in groups helps children to develop skills like planning and managing time, and helps to deepen understanding of topics through discussion and explanation. Working in small groups also helps children learn how to break down complex tasks into smaller parts and steps.
2. Children will have the opportunity to do some public speaking in front of the larger group. After participating in our STEAM activities we will gather and have time to talk about the tasks we were given and explain how we went about solving them, what worked and what did not. Public speaking helps to improve communication, gain confidence in front of a larger audience and to build personal development.
3. These STEAM events will focus mostly on inquiry instruction, which encourages active, hands-on experiences that support building understanding and vocabulary, critical thinking, problem solving, communication and reflection.
The events we have planned will be held once a month on Fridays at Harbaugh Thomas and Trone Memorial libraries starting at 1 p.m. They are:
Sept. 9 — At Trone Memorial Library the topic will be apple STEAM. We will taste test some apples, cut them open to see what is inside, plus some other hands on activities with them.
Sept. 16 — At Harbaugh Thomas Library the topic will be 3D cardboard building. We will use our engineering skills for this hands-on program. Design, create and decorate with 3Dux design materials.
Oct. 14 — At Trone Memorial Library we will be using our art skills to watercolor paint.
Oct. 21 — At Harbaugh Thomas Library the topic will be fall science exploration with microscopes and pumpkin guts.
Nov. 11 — At Trone Memorial Library the topic will be robotics. We will learn about coding using dash robots.
Nov. 18 — At Harbaugh Thomas Library we will be using our art skills to create circle art based on the work of artist Wassily Kadinsky.
Dec. 9 — At Trone Memorial Library we will have some fun with gingerbread STEAM activities.
Miss Barbara at the Harbaugh Thomas library and Miss Sherry at the Trone Memorial library can’t wait to share these fun STEAM programs with your homeschooled children. Please note these events are for children in kindergarten through 6th grade. We do request that you pre-register to save your spot and to assure that we have enough supplies. You may register through our website events page at http://www.adamslibrary.org/events/month.
Sherry Feeser is the youth services coordinator at the Trone Memorial Library in East Berlin.
