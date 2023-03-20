The first day of the 2023 farmers market season is just around the corner. Farmers market fans can anticipate some fun and exciting changes this year, not in the least due to the Adams County Farmers Market’s (ACFM) new location at the Gettysburg Rec Park at 545 Long Lane.

ACFM has been working with the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA) to effectively prepare for the launch of the 2023 season and thanks to GARA’s support, this year is shaping up to be an excellent year for the ACFM. We are very appreciative of the enthusiastic support we’ve received from GARA’s staff and board, and we are excited to cultivate this wonderful new partnership.

Reza Djalal is the market manager for the Adams County Farmers Market. You can reach him at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org or visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.