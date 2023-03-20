The first day of the 2023 farmers market season is just around the corner. Farmers market fans can anticipate some fun and exciting changes this year, not in the least due to the Adams County Farmers Market’s (ACFM) new location at the Gettysburg Rec Park at 545 Long Lane.
ACFM has been working with the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA) to effectively prepare for the launch of the 2023 season and thanks to GARA’s support, this year is shaping up to be an excellent year for the ACFM. We are very appreciative of the enthusiastic support we’ve received from GARA’s staff and board, and we are excited to cultivate this wonderful new partnership.
Last year, I had the opportunity to speak with many ACFM customers about the change of venue; I was surprised to learn that many regular customers did not know what the “rec park” was or where it was located. This was especially true for customers who come from the Hanover and Carroll Valley areas. An additional benefit to being located at the Rec Park will be that we can help even more Adams County residents discover all the fun things the Rec Park has to offer.
Some cool features of the Gettysburg Rec Park include a dog park, a fitness trail, a skatepark and plenty of playground equipment for kids. The rec park’s main office building is equipped with an assembly room and a commercial kitchen, which ACFM intends to utilize in various ways. The rec park also offers a lot of amenities that will make our market more convenient for customers, such as lots of free parking and newly refinished restrooms. All of these features combined, plus the fact that the rec park is Gettysburg’s largest and most vibrant green space, made this the perfect venue for our community-driven farmers market.
Regarding events, our new location at the rec park has opened up new possibilities. The large amount of green space and the family-friendly environment will make it possible to expand some of our existing events, such as Kids Day and Young Entrepreneurs Day. We have started to plan some exciting new events for 2023 that will make use of the facilities at the rec park. Some of the new events we’re working on include a farmers market fairy festival, a Mexican street food festival and an event for Hunger Action Day, just to name a few. As the market continues to deepen our relationship with GARA, the possibilities are truly endless.
The opening day of the 2023 farmers’ market season is Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is the same day as Gettysburg Green Gathering’s special pollinator-focused event, “Bringing Nature Home” with guest speaker Carol Pasternak, so there will be lots to do for anyone who is enthusiastic about nature, gardening and fresh food. We hope that the entire community is as excited as we are about this new chapter for ACFM and we look forward to seeing all our great farmers market fans for opening day.
Reza Djalal is the market manager for the Adams County Farmers Market. You can reach him at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org or visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.
