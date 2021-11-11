When we say something is in the pipeline, it’s a way of saying something is in development or in process. Lately, it’s become the newest buzz phrase to be applied to our workforce, as in the “talent pipeline.” In today’s column, I’ll explain how this pipeline is similar to a crystal ball. And in keeping with the tool-related pipeline metaphor, I’ll also explain how a monkey wrench has been thrown into our talent pipeline, and what we can do about it.
When we talk about the talent pipeline, what we are really doing is looking into the future to anticipate job trends, and then preparing our future workers by ensuring they’ll be developing those skills. It’s very much like looking into a crystal ball to see the future. Economic development professionals everywhere are attuned to industry trends within their regions, in order to help their specific industries survive and thrive with skilled workers.
Robin Fitzpatrick is president of Adams Economic Alliance, which comprises three organizations: The Adams County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC), the Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA) and the Adams County General Authority (ACGA). For more information, see adamsalliance.org, or follow us on Twitter (@AdamsAlliance), Facebook (Facebook.com/AdamsAlliance) and LinkedIn (Adams Economic Alliance).
