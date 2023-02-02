The Behavioral Health Task Force (BHTF) is a committee of Healthy Adams County devoted to the mental and emotional aspects of holistic well-being. For years, the BHTF has aimed to support the behavioral and emotional health of area residents through advocacy, education and service. Recent community needs data has pointed to increased stress and mental health needs in Adams County. Area agencies and providers have come to the BHTF table for strategic planning around addressing these important needs. We have adopted two major goals to shape our work in the next few years, with a few objectives and tasks attached to each.

Our first overall goal is to build mental well-being and resiliency in our community.

Julie Falk, Ph.D., is a mindfulness teacher and integrative wellness coach. She chairs the Behavioral Health Task Force of Healthy Adams County.

