The Behavioral Health Task Force (BHTF) is a committee of Healthy Adams County devoted to the mental and emotional aspects of holistic well-being. For years, the BHTF has aimed to support the behavioral and emotional health of area residents through advocacy, education and service. Recent community needs data has pointed to increased stress and mental health needs in Adams County. Area agencies and providers have come to the BHTF table for strategic planning around addressing these important needs. We have adopted two major goals to shape our work in the next few years, with a few objectives and tasks attached to each.
Our first overall goal is to build mental well-being and resiliency in our community.
To achieve that goal, we’ve chosen three objectives. The first is to support the availability of reliable information about area services related to mental well-being. Our task, therefore, is to update and improve our guidebook, “Adams County Mental and Behavioral Health Providers.” The guide to services is now available in PDF form on the Healthy Adams County website (http://www.healthyadamscounty.org), but we will aim toward making that an interactive guide in 2023 so that people can link directly to services. We’ll also update our guide to children’s services and explore ways to reach populations with special needs related to language or abilities. This objective also invites us to enhance networking between agencies, providers and community groups to enhance awareness of services that already exist and identify ways to work together.
Our second objective is to directly support the building of well-being and resiliency. This will include mental health screenings where they are appropriate. We are not likely to be the providers of screenings for acute challenges like depression, anxiety, suicidality and trauma, but we will identify sites and situations where they are needed and support proper provision. Mental well-being occurs along a continuum from critical needs to things that are simply concerning to the individuals who are experiencing them, so we are also exploring how people can employ screens that assess holistic well-being in order to help themselves be happier and more satisfied. That would go hand in hand with the directory of resources and supports. The task force will also continue to facilitate trainings in the community that foster mental health: Mental health first aid, QPR training for suicide prevention, trauma sensitivity training and others. There is a desire in the community for support groups (and they are often challenging to provide), so we will strive to identify what is already present and successful and what is needed.
Our second overall goal is to decrease the number of community members who experience poor mental health or issues related to despair. The first objective here is to continue and enhance suicide prevention efforts. We have developed a partnership with Prevent Suicide PA to increase the provision of informational materials across the county. We’ll work to publicize the new 9-8-8 hotline number and sponsor trainings and forums that both raise awareness and teach people how to intervene. We hope to increase outreach to parents and young people. We also want to acknowledge the increases in depression and anxiety that may be related to changes brought on by the pandemic, identifying gaps in services and seeking to address them.
Perhaps you see a place in all this where your own interests, skills and energies might contribute. If so, contact Healthy Adams County and learn how you can help.
Julie Falk, Ph.D., is a mindfulness teacher and integrative wellness coach. She chairs the Behavioral Health Task Force of Healthy Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.