In the July/August issue of the American Psychological Association’s professional journal, Monitor on Psychology, the increasing rate of teen suicide was addressed in a featured article. The statistics shared were from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the 10 years from 2011 to 2021. The data states that 13% of high school girls have attempted suicide with 30% of them having seriously considered it. The percentage rises for teens who identify as LGBTQ+ to 20% making attempts and 45% seriously thinking about it. Although there is a need to further study the problem to understand the causes better, the article goes on to say that one of the effective ways to address suicide prevention is through school-based programs.
In July I had the opportunity to talk with Jennifer Weigle, MSW, LSW, a school social worker for Gettysburg Area School District, about the school-based peer-to-peer suicide prevention program, Hope Squad, that will be initiated at Gettysburg Area High School this school year. The program aims to create a safe school environment, promote connectedness, encourage mental wellness, support anti-bullying, and prevent substance misuse. There will also be a role for community and parental involvement. The idea is to foster healthy relationships in an intervention model that will refer students for assistance, not provide treatment.
More specifically, the program will work by having a student group of 20 student volunteers to carry out the program. To volunteer on the Hope Squad, a student must be nominated by other students. School staff will then consider these nominations and decide who the Hope Squad will be. The program intends to seek out a diverse group of students to participate. Students on the Hope Squad will need parental permission which will be sought following a meeting with nominated students and their parents or guardians. These students will then be trained to talk to their peers and assist other students who need help to connect with support. Ms. Weigle shared that there is an ongoing Hope Squad at York Suburban High School that has been operating for over four years.
Before the Hope Squad model was chosen, various programs were considered. The pros and cons of the different programs studied were discussed by school staff. The Hope Squad model was selected because it was felt it would be the best fit for Gettysburg Area High School.
As the school year starts, all teachers and school staff are required to participate in question, persuade, and refer (QPR) training. QPR is a suicide prevention training where individuals are trained to know the warning signs of potential suicidal thinking and question, persuade, and refer the person for professional assistance. The school advisor staff will receive further specialized training. Finally, there will be community and parental training as well. To learn more about the Hope Squad model, visit their website at https://www.hopesquad.com. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.
Margaret H. Swartz, PsyD, is a licensed psychologist in private practice with Yorland Psychological Associates York. She is also a member of the Behavioral Health Task Force of Healthy Adams County.
