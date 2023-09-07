In the July/August issue of the American Psychological Association’s professional journal, Monitor on Psychology, the increasing rate of teen suicide was addressed in a featured article. The statistics shared were from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the 10 years from 2011 to 2021. The data states that 13% of high school girls have attempted suicide with 30% of them having seriously considered it. The percentage rises for teens who identify as LGBTQ+ to 20% making attempts and 45% seriously thinking about it. Although there is a need to further study the problem to understand the causes better, the article goes on to say that one of the effective ways to address suicide prevention is through school-based programs.

In July I had the opportunity to talk with Jennifer Weigle, MSW, LSW, a school social worker for Gettysburg Area School District, about the school-based peer-to-peer suicide prevention program, Hope Squad, that will be initiated at Gettysburg Area High School this school year. The program aims to create a safe school environment, promote connectedness, encourage mental wellness, support anti-bullying, and prevent substance misuse. There will also be a role for community and parental involvement. The idea is to foster healthy relationships in an intervention model that will refer students for assistance, not provide treatment.

Margaret H. Swartz, PsyD, is a licensed psychologist in private practice with Yorland Psychological Associates York. She is also a member of the Behavioral Health Task Force of Healthy Adams County.

