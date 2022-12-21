HACC students Ed Buzulak and Emily Shah knew exactly what they would do when they found out about an historic expanded articulation agreement between the college and Millersville University and Shippensburg University.
Their answer was to commit to the new opportunity that makes it easier for them to transition from an associate degree to a bachelor’s degree.
Both Buzulak and Shah participated in a signing event on Dec. 5 at HACC’s Harrisburg campus. There, they formally signed commitments to finish their associate degree and transfer for a bachelor’s degree.
Buzulak, who is pursuing an associate degree in social sciences, plans to transfer to Millersville University to earn a bachelor’s degree in history. He works full-time and attends HACC full-time. This is his second attempt at college, and he said this time he’s on his pathway to success.
A first-generation student, Shah is pursuing an associate degree in psychology, then will transfer to Shippensburg University for a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in criminal justice. In addition to her studies, Shah works part-time. Shah said that her HACC professors have made a large impact on her and how she works through different assignments and life situations.
Millersville University and Shippensburg University are among the top four-year institutions for HACC associate degree graduates to choose to further their education for a bachelor’s degree.
“This agreement emphasizes our mutual mission of putting the success of our students first. HACC students who commit early in their educational career to transfer to either Millersville University or Shippensburg University after earning a HACC associate degree will receive combined support from the institutions throughout their journey,” said HACC President and Chief Executive Officer John J. “Ski” Sygielski, MBA, Ed.D.
Sygielski; Millersville University President Daniel A. Wubah, Ph.D.; Shippensburg University President Charles E. Patterson, Ph.D.; and representatives from the three institutions participated in the official signing of the enhanced transfer agreement.
Approximately 100 educators from the three institutions worked together to ensure requirements will be met and students receive combined wraparound services.
To find out more information about starting at HACC, please email start@hacc.edu. For information about transferring from HACC to Millersville University or Shippensburg University, please email transfer@hacc.edu.
Radecka Appiah-Padi, Ph.D., is assistant vice president of learning enhancement at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College.
