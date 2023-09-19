“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” ~ Matthew 11:28

She is a single mother of an elementary school girl with special needs. She arrived at the Adams Rescue Mission’s Agape House in early August after her father suddenly died. Like many who have come before her, she describes the ladies at Agape House as “angels on earth.” Although she doesn’t plan to stay long, for now, the Agape House provides her with a safe space and loving support while she prepares for a better future for herself and her daughter.

The Adams Rescue Mission (ARM) exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. The Agape House is the ARM residential shelter for women and children. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member. To support the Mission: http://www.adamsrescuemission.org/donate-now.

