“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” ~ Matthew 11:28
She is a single mother of an elementary school girl with special needs. She arrived at the Adams Rescue Mission’s Agape House in early August after her father suddenly died. Like many who have come before her, she describes the ladies at Agape House as “angels on earth.” Although she doesn’t plan to stay long, for now, the Agape House provides her with a safe space and loving support while she prepares for a better future for herself and her daughter.
She describes her early life with her parents and an older sister as a loving, Christian home. She attended a private Christian elementary school in her early years. She graduated from a local public high school where she was active in theater and proudly recalls having won a Martin Luther King Award for a graduation project that she had developed focused on diversity. She completed three years of college at a state university in Maryland, where she studied theater arts and communication. Her parents divorced when she was in college. She was working to cover her college costs when the stress and some health issues caused her to discontinue her studies. She still hopes to complete her bachelor’s degree.
After leaving college, she moved into her father’s house. She did various what she called “odd jobs,” including babysitting and working for Comfort Keepers, which provides in-home services to seniors. She is certified as a caretaker. During this time, she began dating a young man and got pregnant. Her little girl’s father provides child support.
Recognizing the poor condition of the house where she lived, her father learned of Agape House last spring. Her father’s sudden death in August added urgency to her search for more secure and suitable housing. She is delighted and grateful that there was an opening at Agape House, and she was accepted. She has arranged for her daughter to attend a school for children with special needs and is now actively looking for work. She would like to be involved in journalism or theater arts. She has applied for the “wrap-around services” the state provides for children with special needs.
A year from now, she hopes to have secured affordable housing, have a full-time job, and see her daughter thriving in her new school with state-supported services. She wants to be involved in the community. In the meantime, she feels surrounded by God’s unconditional love at the Agape House and knows she and her daughter are safe.
The Adams Rescue Mission (ARM) exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. The Agape House is the ARM residential shelter for women and children. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member. To support the Mission: http://www.adamsrescuemission.org/donate-now.
