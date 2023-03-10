The Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) has been working seriously for the last two years on understanding pathogens in Adams County waters. We’ve particularly been focused on areas where the public uses streams recreationally, whether for fly fishing, swimming, boating, wading, splashing around or anything else that comes to mind.
Last year, we led an effort to sample water from 21 locations (covering 10 different streams) in Adams County. You can find our report on our website, http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org. The bottom line is we found quite high pathogen levels in most of the places we tested.
This year we plan to narrow our focus to fewer locations but cover a much longer time period. Specifically, we’re going to focus on a very highly used section of streams, from May through September, and upstream from that location. We want to learn as much as we can about what pathogens are in the water, when, and where they are coming from.
To do this well, we’ll need some help. Our standard testing tells us how much E. coli is in our samples, but it doesn’t tell us anything about the origin or specific strains of bacteria. The best way to get this type of information is to get genetic analysis done on the organisms in our samples, using a technique called qPCR. These tests are quite expensive, but new field equipment is appearing on the market that may bring the costs down over time (after an initial purchase). In order to evaluate our options, we’d love to have help from people who are knowledgeable about these tests and can help us evaluate the new equipment options. If this falls in your area of expertise, and you’d like to help, please contact us.
We may also do some sampling of sites we missed last year, based on recommendations from anyone reading this. If you are aware of a popular recreational spot on a creek or river in Adams County that you’d like us to investigate for potential pathogen contamination, please let us know. The map on our website shows the 21 locations where we tested in 2022. If you look at the map, you’ll see we didn’t test anywhere in the Southeast parts of the county. That’s because none of us involved were aware of popular swimming or fishing holes there. So, if you are aware of such spots, and would like us to test them, please contact us.
As always, if you’d like to help this effort with a donation, it will be welcome.
WAAC is a member-based, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to improve and protect the water resources of Adams County. WAAC conducts educational and public information programs to help residents better understand watershed issues; promotes sustainable watersheds by encouraging sound water and land use.
WAAC’s annual meeting will take place Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg.
Cliff Frost serves on the board of directors of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County. Please visit http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org or find WAAC on Facebook at Watershed Alliance of Adams County for membership information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.