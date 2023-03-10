The Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) has been working seriously for the last two years on understanding pathogens in Adams County waters. We’ve particularly been focused on areas where the public uses streams recreationally, whether for fly fishing, swimming, boating, wading, splashing around or anything else that comes to mind.

Last year, we led an effort to sample water from 21 locations (covering 10 different streams) in Adams County. You can find our report on our website, http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org. The bottom line is we found quite high pathogen levels in most of the places we tested.

Cliff Frost serves on the board of directors of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County. Please visit http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org or find WAAC on Facebook at Watershed Alliance of Adams County for membership information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.