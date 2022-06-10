This would have been the week of the Spirit of Gettysburg. It will be missed.
“The Spirit” was much more than just another 5K. For 30 years, it was part of the yearly calendar, not just for Adams County but for the hundreds of participants who traveled many miles to be part of it.
Here at the YW, we were determined to develop a new racing idea, one that might endure, just like the Spirit of Gettysburg.
We wanted our new race to carry forth that same “spirit,” and to do so, we knew we had to come up with something extraordinary.
A few essential ideas guided us. First, we wanted to be community-oriented. Second, we wanted it to be different and unusual in one or two ways.
Meet the Community Spirit 10-Miler.
With the cooperation and support of the Borough of Gettysburg, Cumberland Township, the YWCA Gettysburg and Adams County, Gettysburg Nature Alliance, Gettysburg Heritage Center, Land Conservancy of Adams County, and many other businesses, groups, and individuals, we’ve come up with an event we think you’re going to enjoy.
We decided to make the CommUnity Spirit a 10-miler because it seems there are numerous 5Ks and marathons to choose from but not enough options in between. While ten miles is not something you might do on a whim, like a 5K, it typically doesn’t require the many months of training necessary just to complete a marathon. So, call ten miles a compromise – but a spirited one!
Our course is uniquely beautiful.
Beginning from the YWCA, the traditional starting line, your running journey will incorporate the borough and battlefield, providing an experience like no other event staged in this area. Down the vast expanse of Springs Avenue, out West Street at the original borough line, through a portion of the historic third ward, the course then spills out briefly onto Baltimore Street before angling south, along beguiling Steinwehr Avenue. You’ll then cross over into Cumberland Township, moving along the Emmitsburg Road. You’ll have a magnificent view of Big and Little Roundtop, the Pennsylvania Monument, and opposing Generals Meade and Lee. You’d have been right in the middle of Pickett’s famous charge 159 years ago.
The course then takes a right turn, providing a glimpse of Confederate Avenue before spilling out onto a Pumping Station Road and a breathtaking countryside view. Soon, you’ll turn at Red Rock Road, crossing a historic bridge, and come upon the Gettysburg Nature Alliance.
The course then loops back up to Pumping Station Road, Millerstown Road, and the final portion of the course, ending at the rear of Steinwehr Avenue’s Heritage Center, where the after-party will begin.
You’ve got time to get ready for the CommUnity Spirit. It’s set for Oct. 30, adding a little autumnal beauty to the course and some cooler temperatures – it does get pretty hot in June around here.
Registration is now open, and you might want to get yourself signed up right away. There’s a $20 discount for the first 100 participants. You’ll find additional information and a link to the registration page under the “Events” tab at ywcagettysburg.org.
Be part of the first CommUnity Spirit 10-Miler!
