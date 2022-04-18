April greetings. As I write this it’s a sunny, warm day in Gettysburg. We are currently enjoying almost four hours more daylight than we did at the winter solstice, and the sun at noon is 33 degrees higher than it was then. Although the switch to daylight saving time darkened our early mornings for a while, on April 19 the sun, rising earlier each day, has made up for that “lost” hour. But the focus of this column is the night sky, and it will bring us two events to look forward to in the coming weeks. One is a line-up of planets in the early morning sky, and the other is a total eclipse of the moon.
For the planetary line-up, go out around 45 minutes before sunrise and look to the east to find Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn on a diagonal line from lower left to upper right. The total span is about the equivalent of three fist-widths held at arm’s length. I should point out that the planets are technically always “in a line” in our sky. Our solar system (at least the major objects, like planets) is fairly flat, like a disk. In our sky the planets (and sun and moon) always appear on or near a line that encircles the sky. But we certainly notice this more when the planets are close together as they are now. Unlike stars, the planets move relative to each other over time.
If you watch over the next several weeks you will see Jupiter moving up the diagonal line, passing Venus on April 30 and then Mars at the end of May. At that point these planets will be in order by distance from the sun: Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn. Mercury will even join the group in June. In the meantime, the waning crescent moon will twice pass through the group, from April 24-27 and May 22-27.
May will bring us not only flowers but the first of two total eclipses of the moon in 2022. This one, on the night of May 15-16 the better one, as the one in November will not be completely visible locally. No special equipment is required to see a lunar eclipse, though binoculars may improve your experience. Just go out on the night of May 15 and find the full moon. (The moon is always full during a lunar eclipse.) At 10:27 p.m., the dark shadow (umbra) of the earth will begin to creep across the face of the full moon; you can even see that the shadow’s edge is curved because the earth is round. The moon will be completely covered in the earth’s shadow from 11:29 p.m. to 12:53 a.m. Then umbra will gradually uncover the moon until the partial phase is over at 1:55 a.m. What the moon will look like during totality is always a bit of a mystery. If the earth had no atmosphere, the shadow would be completely black and the moon would just disappear. Instead, indirect sunlight is refracted through the earth’s atmosphere. Usually the eclipsed moon has a red-orange glow, but the exact shade depends on dust in the earth’s upper atmosphere and can range from dark gray (lots of dust, not much like makes it through) to light orange (less dust. We will just have to wait and see what this eclipse brings!
“Eclipse seasons,” 35-day periods during which the sun-earth-moon geometry allows eclipses, occur two times, occasionally three, each year. This eclipse season also includes a partial eclipse of the sun on April 30, but it will only be visible from southern South America and parts of Antarctica.
