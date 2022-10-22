Gettysburg Borough has received several complaints recently from residents who have seen Waste Management trucks picking up trash and recycling and placing them in the same truck. This causes concern that recycling materials are not being handled appropriately, since Pennsylvania law requires trash and recyclables be dealt with or managed separately. The Municipal Waste Planning, Recycling and Waste Reduction Act of July 1988 clearly outlines the requirement to provide for planning for the processing and disposal of municipal waste, implementing a “source separation and collection program” for recyclable materials and utilizing a system, including trucks and related equipment, that collects recyclable materials separately from trash at curbsides or similar locations.

When these concerns were shared with Waste Management officials, they responded that the company has added “split-body” vehicles to their usual fleet of trucks. Split-body trucks have two separate compartments for hauling two types of waste. Whether loaded from the back or the side, the two compartments are distinct; the hauler can load trash into one and recycling into the other.

Judie Butterfield is a borough council member and chairman of the Borough Recycling Committee. She can be reached at 717-337-0724 or jbfd@comcast.net.

