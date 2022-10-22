Gettysburg Borough has received several complaints recently from residents who have seen Waste Management trucks picking up trash and recycling and placing them in the same truck. This causes concern that recycling materials are not being handled appropriately, since Pennsylvania law requires trash and recyclables be dealt with or managed separately. The Municipal Waste Planning, Recycling and Waste Reduction Act of July 1988 clearly outlines the requirement to provide for planning for the processing and disposal of municipal waste, implementing a “source separation and collection program” for recyclable materials and utilizing a system, including trucks and related equipment, that collects recyclable materials separately from trash at curbsides or similar locations.
When these concerns were shared with Waste Management officials, they responded that the company has added “split-body” vehicles to their usual fleet of trucks. Split-body trucks have two separate compartments for hauling two types of waste. Whether loaded from the back or the side, the two compartments are distinct; the hauler can load trash into one and recycling into the other.
One such vehicle shown on the Waste Management website is the Labrie Cool Hand side loader. The podcast “Thrash ‘n Trash Productions” lists the disadvantages for that type of truck as being a poor side loader arm (SLA) design which requires a minimum of 42 inches between the truck and the containers (making it impossible to use in alleys and on narrow streets), the size of the vehicle being a general traffic hazard/inconvenience and the arm utilizing so many small, overly complicated moving parts.
Last month’s article on recycling glass prompted a question from a reader as to why glass is such a recycling challenge. A publication from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection summarizing the difficulties in doing so states, “However, single stream collection and processing of recyclables, as well as a lack of education on what can be recycled and how to recycle across the United States, has led to high levels of contamination of recyclables. Glass is a primary example of this. Because glass typically breaks at some point in the recycling process; either when it’s dumped into the waste truck, is compacted, or is dumped onto conveyor belts to be processed by a materials recycling facility (MRF). In the single stream system, this broken glass then ends up contaminating other recycled content like paper or cardboard.” Ouch.
An important “save the date” announcement has been posted on the Public Works page of the borough website (http://www.gettysburgpa.gov), “Fall brush pickup will take place Monday, Nov. 7 – Thursday, Nov. 10. Public Works will go around town twice that week picking up brush only. Please do not mix leaves and grass clippings with brush. Those items can be dropped off at the Public Works building on 457 E Middle St. Place brush to be picked up along the curb (not in the street) or along alleys. If there are any questions regarding brush pickup, please call the Public Works Department at 717-334-4666.”
Brush pickup is a sure sign that autumn is here, and winter is just around the corner.
Judie Butterfield is a borough council member and chairman of the Borough Recycling Committee. She can be reached at 717-337-0724 or jbfd@comcast.net.
