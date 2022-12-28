It happens every time you arrive at holiday dinner. Just as you enter the door, Aunt Shirley jumps from the sofa, her arms extended wide in friendly greeting. After you exchange a warm hug, she extends her arms to your kids. “Give Aunt Shirley a hug,” she says. You can see the uncertainly in the faces of your kids. Although they just witnessed your expression of affection, you can tell they are hesitant to do the same. What should you do?

For most of us, it’s natural to want our kids to have affection for the special people in our lives. When it comes to encouraging a child to hug another person, however, we need to be increasingly mindful of what we are asking them to do. Although Aunt Shirley’s demand for a hug may come from a place of love, forcing our children to have unwanted contact with another individual is an act of coercion. Rather than simply pushing the kids into Aunt Shirley’s arms, a better use of these family interactions may be to teach and model consent.

Cindy Small is the president of the board of directors of the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center.

