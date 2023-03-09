The economic impacts of the pandemic are still being felt by many businesses. Although none of us unfortunately have a magic wand to fix everything, the Adams County Economic Alliance may actually have the next-best thing for struggling and recovering Adams County businesses. Personally, I’d say it’s one of the most exciting and innovative programs I’ve had the opportunity to bring to Adams County throughout my years with the alliance.
In April, we will be unveiling a revolving loan fund available to Adams County businesses. We especially want to reach small businesses and spark small business growth, which speaks to the county’s overall economic vitality.
Eligibility requirements are as follows:
• Borrowers must be small businesses, defined as a for-profit enterprise with less than 500 employees.
• Socially and economically disadvantaged individuals (SEDI)-owned businesses are eligible.
• Very small businesses (VSBs) are specifically identified eligible borrowers as well.
How can these loans be used? We invite Adams County business owners to think about the following uses and purposes:
• Acquisition of equipment, inventory or services used in the production, manufacturing or delivery of a business’ goods or services.
• The purchase, construction, renovation or tenant improvements of an eligible place of business that is not solely for passive real estate investment purposes.
• Soft costs such as start-up costs or franchise fees.
• Refinancing loans (certain conditions apply).
This new program is part of the Pennsylvania State Small Business Credit Initiative (PA-SSBCI), established with federal funding through the Federal State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), which was reauthorized by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) as a response to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. SSBCI is administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
And we are proud to be collaborating with a local partner; we are working with the EDC Finance Corporation based in Lancaster to administer these loans to the Adams and Lancaster counties communities together, joined by our organizations’ common mission of helping to start, maintain and expand small businesses.
Loans will be structured so that at least one dollar of private financing must be lent for each loan for every one dollar of SSBCI funds utilized.
• Private financing will provide a minimum loan of 50% of project costs.
• Our SSBCI program will provide a maximum loan up to 50% of project costs.
• On a project-by-project basis, the borrower will provide a minimum 10% equity injection into the project.
In a nutshell, the revolving loan funds will be matched by private loans that will create lending and investment opportunities to small businesses that need additional support and resources. We see this program as a win-win-win for small businesses, our Adams County community, economy and quality of life.
Look for program application dates and details to be released in April.
Kaycee Kemper is vice president of Adams Economic Alliance, which comprises three organizations: The Adams County Economic Development Corporation, the Adams County Industrial Development Authority and the Adams County General Authority. For more information, see adamsalliance.org, or follow us on Twitter (@AdamsAlliance), Facebook (Facebook.com/AdamsAlliance).
