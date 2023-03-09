The economic impacts of the pandemic are still being felt by many businesses. Although none of us unfortunately have a magic wand to fix everything, the Adams County Economic Alliance may actually have the next-best thing for struggling and recovering Adams County businesses. Personally, I’d say it’s one of the most exciting and innovative programs I’ve had the opportunity to bring to Adams County throughout my years with the alliance.

In April, we will be unveiling a revolving loan fund available to Adams County businesses. We especially want to reach small businesses and spark small business growth, which speaks to the county’s overall economic vitality.

Kaycee Kemper is vice president of Adams Economic Alliance, which comprises three organizations: The Adams County Economic Development Corporation, the Adams County Industrial Development Authority and the Adams County General Authority. For more information, see adamsalliance.org, or follow us on Twitter (@AdamsAlliance), Facebook (Facebook.com/AdamsAlliance).

