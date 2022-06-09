I’ve recently become aware of a unique phenomenon that exists within today’s workplace. For the first time in history, five generations can be found working side-by-side.
Much of the research and subsequent reports focus on the differences that exist in thoughts and behaviors, the “unconscious bias” that affects how people experience the world. You don’t have to convince me that generational differences can lead to conflict; I have children. But I am left wondering how we, as a family and/or workmates, can harness the best of what each generation can offer as well as address the blind spots?
Certainly, we are stronger together, when we allow each other’s strengths to shine. What was a sociological fascination of mine has become a workplace reality, because we recently welcomed a new addition to the alliance team who not only complements us with his talents and gift, but he also represents Adams County’s next generation of community leaders.
Brady Rodgers is the alliance’s new director of business and community outreach! His name may be familiar to many of you because he’s a lifelong Adams County resident who grew up in Biglerville. Brady brings unique perspectives and a wealth of knowledge to our organization thanks to his background and experience, including fascinating worldwide travels. I asked Brady to write a short bio, introducing himself, which follows:
I think there is no better place to raise a family than Adams County. I’m married to my wife, Newrihna, and we have a 3-year-old son named Luke and 17-year-old daughter named Nayleen. I attended Penn State Mont Alto and Future Generations University, then I served as a Peace Corps volunteer teaching English to seventh and eighth grade students in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia from 2015-2017, where I met my wife. Next, I worked as a juvenile probation officer for three years. My next position brought me to the office located literally next-door to the alliance: I then worked as the site administrator for PA CareerLink Adams and Franklin counties, before hopping next door to the alliance office.
I’m excited for this new role with the alliance because I want to help improve educational opportunities for youth, retain our youth and workforce in Adams, bring family-sustaining wage jobs, and help Adams County businesses thrive while also protecting the history, beauty, and agriculture of Adams County. The last part is important to me because I grew up surrounded by my grandfather’s farm. I have so many wonderful memories from the farm, and I want the next generation to have the same opportunity for those memories to flourish.
Many of the partnerships and programs Brady worked to establish between the alliance and CareerLink for Adams and Franklin counties, are established and/or coming to fruition. We look forward to the impact they will have upon our workforce.
One excellent example is coming up July 12: The alliance is hosting Give Me a Fair Chance: How to Hire Re-Entrants in partnership with CareerLink Adams County. It’s a virtual session designed to help Adams County employers learn more about how to bolster their workforce with an often underutilized stream of candidates. To learn more or sign up for the free session, which begins at 10 a.m., see our website: adamsalliance.org. And we look forward to everyone seeing Brady throughout Adams County, in his new alliance role. Please give him a warm welcome.
