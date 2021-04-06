For juniors and seniors in Adams County, the Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) offers a unique opportunity to earn industry recognized certifications and college credits while gaining valuable career ready skills. Students from Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley, Fairfield Area, Gettysburg Area, and Littlestown Area school districts attend at least two hours of training each day in one of ACTI’s seven programs.
The allied health program prepares students to enter into a wide range of health-related fields. The course focuses on topics such as anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, nutrition, environmental safety, infection control, and cultural diversity.
Christine Penton, MS RN-BC, CRRN, is board certified in medical surgical nursing, and a certified rehabilitation registered nurse. She obtained her ADN from Carroll Community College, her BSN from Stevenson University, and a master of science degree with a focus in nursing education from Stevenson University. She has 17 years of experience working in medical/surgical/telemetry and rehabilitation nursing, and most recently worked at The Johns Hopkins Hospital as a lead clinical nurse. She continues to work part time at Hopkins while teaching allied health at ACTI.
