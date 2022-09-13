As the calendar transitions from August to September, it heralds the end of a lively summer season here at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center, Gettysburg’s premier museum. The last three months were chock-full of new programming, stories and events, all set against the backdrop of picturesque Seminary Ridge.
The three-and-a-half day “Battle of Gettysburg 159th Anniversary on the Ridge” included more than 20 walking tours, real-time programs and book talks. Dozens of friends, new and old, joined us to learn about the men and women who made history here on the Ridge before, during and after the battle. New tours included “The Seminary on the Silver Screen: Seminary Ridge in Gettysburg,” “Planning the Confederate Retreat,” and “Reunions, Monuments, and Memory on Seminary Ridge.” We are already planning for the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg next summer.
Between May and August, we once again led our “Sunset at the Seminary” walking tours, sponsored this year by the Rotary Club of Gettysburg. In addition to our traditional “The Final Attack” and “Seminary in the Battle” tours, this year we unveiled a brand-new experience, “Architecture on Seminary Ridge.” This new program examines the history of United Lutheran Seminary’s Gettysburg Campus through 100 years of architecture. We look forward to adding this tour to our regular offerings.
As we look ahead, we are enthusiastic about our equally busy fall season here on the ridge.
In October, we look forward to relaunching our popular “Member History Happy Hour” Zoom talks. During these events, held on the third Friday of each month, we invite an historian to chat about their research in a relaxed atmosphere. It provides an opportunity for our friends to hear from scholars from across the nation without ever leaving their home. This year, we look forward to learning about slavery in Pennsylvania, women’s work in the South during the Civil War and much more. Grab your favorite beverage and join us.
In November, we will host our second annual “24 Hours on the Ridge” fundraiser, in conjunction with the Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree. The Giving Spree brings together almost 100 nonprofits in Adams County for a day of giving, and we are honored to once again be a part of this event. “24 Hours on the Ridge” celebrates the work that the community foundation does on behalf of the county by keeping the museum open for a full 24 hours. We look forward to welcoming historians, authors, living historians and performers for this unique celebration. This year, we will have a midnight screening of the film “Lincoln” in the museum galleries as well as a lecture on Civil War astronomy. Mark your calendars for Nov. 2-3 and keep an eye on the events page on our website for more information.
Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center is open six days a week (closed on Tuesdays) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cupola tours are offered throughout the day. Visit our website, http://www.semianryridgemuseum.org for tickets and information. It began here…an unforgettable Gettysburg experience begins here, too.
We look forward to seeing you on the ridge soon.
Peter Miele is the executive director of Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.