As the calendar transitions from August to September, it heralds the end of a lively summer season here at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center, Gettysburg’s premier museum. The last three months were chock-full of new programming, stories and events, all set against the backdrop of picturesque Seminary Ridge.

The three-and-a-half day “Battle of Gettysburg 159th Anniversary on the Ridge” included more than 20 walking tours, real-time programs and book talks. Dozens of friends, new and old, joined us to learn about the men and women who made history here on the Ridge before, during and after the battle. New tours included “The Seminary on the Silver Screen: Seminary Ridge in Gettysburg,” “Planning the Confederate Retreat,” and “Reunions, Monuments, and Memory on Seminary Ridge.” We are already planning for the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg next summer.

Peter Miele is the executive director of Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.