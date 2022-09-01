As women age, many of us notice that it becomes more difficult to maintain our normal weight. In particular, many women experience weight gain during menopause. Menopause brings a number of ups and downs for women’s health. Menopausal women often experience body fat distribution changes, mostly an accumulation of fat mass in the abdominal area. Chronic illness associated with excess fat storage in the abdomen includes coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, cancer, osteoarthritis and gall bladder disease. Menopause is also linked to a lower metabolism, a reduction in calories burned and a decrease in fat used as a major fuel source during moderate to intense prolonged exercise. Menopause also causes a decrease in the hormone estrogen, this reduction is associated with an increase in appetite, as well as high cholesterol, and high blood pressure, both of which can elevate the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Now that we have heard the bad news associated with menopausal weight gain, there is good news, too! Menopausal weight gain is not inevitable if you take some steps to prevent the added pounds. Research has shown that leading an active lifestyle and including healthy eating habits can reduce the likelihood of gaining menopause-related weight. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults participate in at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity aerobic activity every week. Examples of moderate intensity activities include brisk walking, yoga, mowing the lawn, water aerobics or heavy gardening. Vigorous activities can include jogging, running, swimming laps or singles tennis. As we age, muscle mass also declines, so it is important to include at least two days per week of muscle-strengthening activities. This can include lifting weights or bodyweight exercises. Remember to include exercises that work all major muscle groups (legs, hips, back, chest, shoulders, arms and the core).
