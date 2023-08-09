As August begins and the summer winds to a close, it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming school year. Your child may be excited to head back to school and see friends they didn’t see over the summer. On the other hand, your child could be dreading the start of the school year due to past bullying, early mornings, or moving to a new school. No matter the fears or excitement, it’s important to prep for the school year in advance to set your child up for success.

Some tips include:

Submitted by Adams County Children and Youth Services.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.