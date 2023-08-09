As August begins and the summer winds to a close, it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming school year. Your child may be excited to head back to school and see friends they didn’t see over the summer. On the other hand, your child could be dreading the start of the school year due to past bullying, early mornings, or moving to a new school. No matter the fears or excitement, it’s important to prep for the school year in advance to set your child up for success.
- Start a bedtime and morning routine before the beginning of the school year. Have you ever heard of the saying, “It takes 21 days to make a habit?” It turns out there is no basis of fact for that. There is actually no set amount of time that it takes to make a habit, but typically, the longer the amount of time, the better. Set your child up for success by getting their sleep schedule and morning routine on track before the start of the school year. If your child stays up late and wakes up late hours past the typical school schedule, perhaps begin by having the child go to bed and wake up 15 minutes earlier each day until you reach the time needed for the school year. However, it’s suggested to start this earlier than developing a set schedule immediately.
- Prep all items for school the night before. Have your child’s backpack, lunchbox or lunch money, gym clothes, any sports equipment, instrument, etc. ready for your child and by the door the night before going to bed, or leave a note on the door stating, “Don’t forget your lunch.” This will help avoid any unnecessary rushing and forgetting items on the way out the door in the morning, especially if you are already on a tight schedule with a matter like dropping your child off before work.
- Have your child eat breakfast. Along with developing and sticking to a set bedtime and morning routine, make sure your child eats breakfast. This will help wake your child up and jumpstart their brain for the day. It can also help if your child’s lunchtime is later in the day, so they are not sitting in class hungry and unable to focus before lunch.
- Speak to your child about the start of the school year. Ask how your child feels about school starting. Are they nervous, excited, or shy? If your child is concerned about locating classrooms or beginning in a new district, offer to help your child contact the school to set up a tour before the first day. Ask your child about goals for the upcoming school year and encourage your child. Items like a sticker chart for younger children completing homework or flashcards can be a reward to look forward to.
Whether entering preschool or senior year, the start of the school year can be an exciting and/or anxiety-provoking time for parents and children alike. Help set your child up for a successful year by prepping ahead of time.
Submitted by Adams County Children and Youth Services.
