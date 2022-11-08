As is tradition each November, this month Gettysburg commemorates President Abraham Lincoln’s delivery of his world-famous address at the Soldiers’ National Cemetery dedication in 1863.

In addition to annual tributes on Dedication Day (Nov. 19) and Remembrance Day (the closest Saturday that follows, which is coincidentally the same date this year), November 2022 marks a tangential milestone: 10 years ago, director Steven Spielberg’s period drama “Lincoln” hit theaters.

Codie Eash is the director of education and museum operations at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.