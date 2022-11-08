As is tradition each November, this month Gettysburg commemorates President Abraham Lincoln’s delivery of his world-famous address at the Soldiers’ National Cemetery dedication in 1863.
In addition to annual tributes on Dedication Day (Nov. 19) and Remembrance Day (the closest Saturday that follows, which is coincidentally the same date this year), November 2022 marks a tangential milestone: 10 years ago, director Steven Spielberg’s period drama “Lincoln” hit theaters.
Following its wide release on Nov. 16, 2012, the film earned commercial and critical acclaim, grossing $275 million amid scores of awards and honors. Spielberg visited Gettysburg and spoke at Dedication Day 2012, along with Doris Kearns Goodwin, whose book “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln,” served as the basis for the screenplay. And, inevitably, scholars in Gettysburg and abroad weighed in on the movie’s historical accuracy.
Although this town’s silver screen identity has been defined almost entirely by one motion picture, “Gettysburg” (1993), “Lincoln” likewise contains several direct connections. At Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center (SRMEC), during our recent “24 Hours on the Ridge” fundraiser, we highlighted many of these links prior to a midnight screening of the film.
Its first major scene features four United States soldiers (two white and two Black) conversing with President Lincoln (Daniel Day-Lewis), some reciting the Gettysburg Address, easily the movie’s most direct allusion to the Gettysburg story. Less noticeably, in the background behind Lincoln stand a few infantrymen wearing bucktails in their caps. Those troops (and others in a later White House scene) represent members of Company K, 150th Pennsylvania, which historically served as Lincoln’s guard while the remainder of that regiment fought throughout the Civil War, including on McPherson Ridge at Gettysburg.
The landmark’s namesake, Gettysburg attorney and politician Edward McPherson (Christopher Evan Welch), is also depicted. During the climactic 13th Amendment congressional vote sequence, McPherson, then clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, takes the roll call and later converses with, and hands the bill to, Congressman Thaddeus Stevens (Tommy Lee Jones). As a 26-year Adams County resident, Stevens’ inclusion as a primary character establishes the most obvious personal correlation between “Lincoln” and Gettysburg.
Secretary of State William Seward (David Straithairn), who appears throughout, visited Gettysburg with Lincoln in 1863 and said he trekked “the ground around the Seminary” (now home to SRMEC) on the morning of Nov. 19. General-in-Chief Ulysses S. Grant (Jared Harris), heavily featured in many military scenes, travelled the battlefield in 1867, as did Speaker of the House Schuyler Colfax (Bill Raymond), Grant’s eventual vice president. Late in the movie, Lincoln tours Petersburg’s Fort Mahone, named for Confederate officer and Gettysburg veteran William Mahone, while Robert E. Lee (Christopher Boyer) appears during the surrender at Appomattox.
These and other associations involving settings and characters (including the subtle cameo of Major Gen. Daniel Sickles’ leg, amputated at Gettysburg) may not always be readily apparent, but are nevertheless significant when considering the depth of historical films such as “Lincoln.”
Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center, Gettysburg's Premier Museum, located at 111 Seminary Ridge, is open six days a week (closed Tuesdays) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Codie Eash is the director of education and museum operations at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center.
