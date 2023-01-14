On Jan. 15 (snow date Jan. 22), the PBS one-hour documentary, “Ricochet-An American Trauma,” will be shown at the United Lutheran Seminary (ULS) in Gettysburg in Valentine Hall auditorium at 1:15 p.m., with discussion to follow at 2:15 p.m. “Ricochet” addresses the reality of those most affected by gun violence in America. Though mass shootings are a particularly American tragedy, these account for only a very small percentage of the 45,000 who lost their lives to gun violence in 2020 in the U.S., a number that includes 1,750 who died in Pennsylvania. Gun suicides make up the largest percentage of lives lost to gun violence every year in the U.S. and in Pennsylvania. Next comes the gun homicide epidemic, of which mass shootings make up a small percentage. Taken together, these tragedies produce a collective trauma in our country. Gun violence has also become our greatest cause of mortality for American children. One reason for the 2020 numbers is that nearly 23 million guns were sold that year in the U.S. Precisely because these numbers are so huge, requiring universal background checks for all guns sold would save more lives. Yet not all sales of long guns require background checks in Pennsylvania, including AR-15s.
Gettysburg for Gun Sense (GGS) studies gun violence because, as was shown by the passage last June of the first federal gun-safety law in almost three decades, Americans are increasingly concerned about our gun violence epidemic, and increasingly willing to do something about it. Groups that learn about this issue lead the effort to reduce the violence. In Pennsylvania, Ceasefire PA is a leader in gun violence prevention. Nationwide, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America (MDA) joins with Giffords and Brady in presenting information on this American tragedy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.