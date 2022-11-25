It’s that time of year again: the Holiday Season when everything is merry and bright. It’s drinking cocoa and curling up with a good book in front of a fire season, and the Adams County Library System (ACLS) has what you’re looking for, especially if that includes a holiday romance or mysteries with sugar plum fairies.

Stop by the Gettysburg Library and take a look at our holiday collection on the first floor. We have a variety of regular print, large print and audio books with a holiday twist for you to devour. We also have our holiday DVDs in the same area for you to peruse. Not visiting the Gettysburg Library soon? All of the branches of the library system have holiday books and DVDs available for you to check out, or you can search our catalog and have your selection sent to your library of choice for easy pick-up.

Sara Edmiston is the public services director for Adams County Library System.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.