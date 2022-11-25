It’s that time of year again: the Holiday Season when everything is merry and bright. It’s drinking cocoa and curling up with a good book in front of a fire season, and the Adams County Library System (ACLS) has what you’re looking for, especially if that includes a holiday romance or mysteries with sugar plum fairies.
Stop by the Gettysburg Library and take a look at our holiday collection on the first floor. We have a variety of regular print, large print and audio books with a holiday twist for you to devour. We also have our holiday DVDs in the same area for you to peruse. Not visiting the Gettysburg Library soon? All of the branches of the library system have holiday books and DVDs available for you to check out, or you can search our catalog and have your selection sent to your library of choice for easy pick-up.
One new holiday book on our shelves is “Christmas at the Ranch” by Anita Hughes. This is the story of Samantha Morgan, an author who writes a series featuring a female James Bond-type heroine. She reluctantly agrees to go to a party, which is being held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming instead of at the publisher’s house in Connecticut, as she had assumed. Mix ups happen and things get more complicated while Samantha is in Jackson Hole; will she leave the ranch with a broken heart at Christmas?
What would Christmastime be without a mystery from Anne Perry? The Dreghorn family is gathering in the Lake District for what should be a tranquil family reunion in “A Christmas Visitor.” But the tranquility of the estate is shattered by what seems to be an accidental death. But is it? Only Henry Rathbone can use his analytical mind to find out the answer.
In “Hiddensee” by Gregory Maguire, the backstory of the Nutcracker is imagined, revealing how he came to be carved and how he guided Klara through paradise on Christmas Eve. But even more than that, it is the tale of Godfather Drosselmeier, and offers a message of hope: that everyone, no matter their situation, has something precious to share.
Don’t forget to check out the multitude of holiday titles in the cloudLibrary online. You can find newer titles such as “A Christmas Carol Murder” by Heather Redmond, “Alaska for Christmas” by Jennifer Snow and “A Very Merry Bromance” by Lyssa Kay Adams.
And speaking of cloudLibrary, if you check out cloudLibrary Newsstand, you’ll find magazine titles such as the TV Guide Holiday Preview, Good Houskeeping’s Holiday Magic and the Food Network Magazine’s Christmas Cookbook editions.
If you’re more of a holiday movie person, we have you covered there as well. From classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Carol” to more recent holiday films like “Elf” and “The Christmas House,” ACLS has a film to fit your needs.
ACLS is your one stop shop for holiday joy, whether you’re looking for a good book to read, movie to watch or recipe from a digital magazine.
Sara Edmiston is the public services director for Adams County Library System.
