On the evening of Thursday, Feb. 23, the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg was graced by Rev. Dr. Nancy Jill Hale of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, speaking to Civil War chaplains. She got a great laugh from this story: According to Father Joseph B. O’Hagan, a candidate for chaplain of the 73rd New York Infantry in General Daniel Sickle’s “Excelsior Brigade,” Sickles insisted the men should have a say in the matter and so put the matter up to a vote. By O’Hagan’s account, “Over 400 voted for a Catholic priest, 154 voted for any kind of a Protestant minister, 11 for a Mormon elder, and 335 said they could find their way to hell without the assistance of clergy.”

I was particularly taken by the story of Chaplain William R. Eastman of the 72nd New York. On the evening of July 3, Eastman was riding across the battlefield on a mission of mercy when an exploding shell spooked his horse. Both animal and rider went down, the weight of the horse doing severe damage to the chaplain’s knee. Night fell. Eastman heard a voice in dark, first cursing then praying. Incapacitated himself, the clergyman called out to the sufferer; the soldier in turn pleaded for help. Unable to get up or even crawl, Eastman resorted to rolling. According to Major General Oliver Otis Howard, “Over and over, with much attendant pain, (Eastman) rolled until he reached the wounded soldier and he stayed with him while his life blood ebbed away.” An officer came along saying there were others who needed a chaplain. Eastman responded, “I cannot walk, I am so badly hurt. But I will go if you carry me.” As told by O.O. Howard, “without heeding his own pain, Chaplain Eastman had himself carried by a couple of men from dying man to dying man all over that terrible field.”

Bruce Davis is president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.