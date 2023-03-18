On the evening of Thursday, Feb. 23, the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg was graced by Rev. Dr. Nancy Jill Hale of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, speaking to Civil War chaplains. She got a great laugh from this story: According to Father Joseph B. O’Hagan, a candidate for chaplain of the 73rd New York Infantry in General Daniel Sickle’s “Excelsior Brigade,” Sickles insisted the men should have a say in the matter and so put the matter up to a vote. By O’Hagan’s account, “Over 400 voted for a Catholic priest, 154 voted for any kind of a Protestant minister, 11 for a Mormon elder, and 335 said they could find their way to hell without the assistance of clergy.”
I was particularly taken by the story of Chaplain William R. Eastman of the 72nd New York. On the evening of July 3, Eastman was riding across the battlefield on a mission of mercy when an exploding shell spooked his horse. Both animal and rider went down, the weight of the horse doing severe damage to the chaplain’s knee. Night fell. Eastman heard a voice in dark, first cursing then praying. Incapacitated himself, the clergyman called out to the sufferer; the soldier in turn pleaded for help. Unable to get up or even crawl, Eastman resorted to rolling. According to Major General Oliver Otis Howard, “Over and over, with much attendant pain, (Eastman) rolled until he reached the wounded soldier and he stayed with him while his life blood ebbed away.” An officer came along saying there were others who needed a chaplain. Eastman responded, “I cannot walk, I am so badly hurt. But I will go if you carry me.” As told by O.O. Howard, “without heeding his own pain, Chaplain Eastman had himself carried by a couple of men from dying man to dying man all over that terrible field.”
Of course, there can be no discussion of military chaplaincy at Gettysburg without mention of Horatio Stockton Howell. Since 1889, people walking past Christ Lutheran Church on Chambersburg Street have read from a bronze scroll, “Rev. Horatio S. Howell Chaplain, 90th Penn’a Vols, was cruelly shot dead on these church steps on the afternoon of July 1st 1863.” The open book is on a stone pulpit inscribed at the base, “Our tribute. Survivors Association of the 90th Penn’a Vol’s and personal friends of the lamented chaplain.”
Horatio Howell figured into the very first Gettysburg Round Table meeting I ever attended. At the Grand Army of the Republic Hall on East Middle Street, Wayne Motts, now president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation, brought a program on chaplaincy and told us what’s not on the bronze tablet. Chaplains served at the rank of captain and Howell had exercised the privilege of wearing an officer’s uniform with a ceremonial saber. Before being “cruelly shot dead,” a Confederate had demanded Howell to surrender his sword. Truth be told, I’ve thought of Horatio Howell as something of a fool for refusing the rebel and getting himself killed on account of it.
But I’ve been rethinking Chaplain Howell. There’s no more unique memorial on the battlefield than the 90th Pennsylvania’s “Granite Tree Monument.” Dedicated in 1889 and planted in front of the Oak Ridge observation towner, the stone is sculpted as a tree shattered by artillery and musket shot; a mother bird and her chicks nest in the stump of a severed branch. Ghastly numbers on the monument’s bronze shield tell the story of the regiment on the first day of July 1863: “Killed and mortally wounded 11, wounded 44, captured or missing 39. Total 94, of 208 engaged.”
Horatio Howell had been ordained by the Presbyterians in 1846, and after serving parishes in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania, volunteered for service with the 90th Pennsylvania in December 1861. The pastor had been with these men through the bloodlettings of 2nd Manassas, Antietam, Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville. The 90th Pennsylvania had gone to war with 900 men wearing sharp uniforms of French/Belgian “chasseur” design; of the 208 who remained when they reached Gettysburg, nearly half had been lost on Oak Ridge. Reverend Howell had a very personal investment in these men. When the war started, he had been preaching at Delaware Water Gap and operating a private boy’s school; it’s said his anti-slavery passion inspired students to take up arms and join the fight. One can only imagine his accumulated grief. While accounts differ as to what exactly happened on the front steps of Christ Lutheran, I’m thinking maybe Horatio S. Howell had finally been pushed beyond his emotional limits.
In fairness to the rebel who shot him, the distinction between chaplain and combat soldier was not always clear cut. As told by Hale, Rev. Lorenzo Barber had been recruited as chaplain of Hiram Berdan’s sharpshooters because the Methodist was himself a crack shot. Soldiers admired the Barber for practicing what he preached: “He gets his gun up to Johnny’s face and then says, ‘God have mercy on your poor soul,’ and lets her go, and down comes Mr. Johnny.” Given the richness of Nancy Jill Hale’s presentation, which can be viewed in its entirely at http://www.cwrtgettysburg.org, I look forward to the publication of her forthcoming book on Union chaplains. Currently available for purchase is her novel of a chaplain trying to reconcile titled “Faith and Duty.”
While Ted Turner's "Gettysburg" is greatly appreciated by Civil War enthusiasts, there are scenes that cause eyes to roll, none more so than Confederate General Lewis Armistead getting teary eyed over the prospect of attacking his longtime friend in blue Winfield Scott Hancock. On Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m., Tom McMillan will speak to the Round Table on the Armistead/Hancock relationship.
Bruce Davis is president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.
