Hello, Adams County. Our American Cancer Society Relay for Life event is 40 days away. Are you and your team registered? If not, what better day than today.
Just as a reminder, this event will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Oakside Park in Biglerville, and is open to the public. Our event is back to normal and we’re working hard to get great activities in place.
The opening ceremony will take place promptly at 5 p.m. with the first walking lap and survivor ceremony starting shortly thereafter. Guests may continue to walk until shortly after 8 p.m. when the Luminaria Ceremony will begin. During the course of the event besides walking, guests will be able to participate in numerous activities such as purchasing luminaria bags and basket raffle tickets, along with shopping with numerous vendors.
Vendors will range from Tastefully Simple, Color Street and Chalk Couture to an assortment of crafters along with some food vendors. All vendors will be set up along the walking path from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Last year, the first ever-bingo went over great so it will be back again this year. Bingo will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the pavilion during the relay event. Bingo will cost $20 a person and you’ll receive three cards for each game with 10 games being played. Prizes will range from gift baskets to gift cards with all prizes being valued over $25. We ask that guests participating in bingo please bring their own daubers, markers or pens to mark your bingo cards. After checking in at the Registration Tent the day of the event, head to the pavilion to sign up and pay for bingo before it starts.
The Event Leadership Team is very excited to be back hosting a normal event this year. A lot of time and energy goes into planning such an event but it’s so worth it. We hope you and your family will be able to join us as we gather to celebrate the lives we’ve lost to cancer, those that are currently fighting and the support systems that surround each of them. The money we all work so hard to raise all year long will not go unnoticed to someday hopefully put an end to that nasty C word, cancer.
If you have not registered for this free event yet, please do so by visiting relayforlife.com, clicking “Join a Relay” and searching using the zip code 17307 to find our Biglerville event. Invite your family and friends to also join your team. There are no strings attached when you register; it’s simply saying that you’ll be attending. See you in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.