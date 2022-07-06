In 1836, 70 years after the Declaration of Independence, a group of Adams County men met near a grist mill by Rock Creek in Cumberland Township to celebrate the 4th of July and honor their fathers who had fought in the War of Independence.
They decided to organize and appointed the mill owner, James McAllister, as chair. Many resolutions were passed, including the statement that since the Declaration of Independence affirmed the Creator endowed men with certain unalienable rights, including life and liberty, then “no human being can be rightfully held in slavery.” A local Gettysburg newspaper, The Star & Republican Banner, called that gathering the “Anti-Slavery Meeting at McAllister’s.”
A few citizens decided to go further than just attending meetings and began assisting freedom seekers from slavery. They formed a loose network, both African-Americans and white people, that stretched from McAllister’s Mill in Gettysburg, only a few miles from neighboring slave state Maryland, to Upper Adams and points north and east to freedom.
Due to its proximity to slave-holding Maryland, Gettysburg was not a safe place for escaping slaves. Many residents with family and business ties to Maryland would report escaped slaves to slave catchers staying in the area. Men like McAllister, Joel Wierman and William Wright, with quiet courage, became station masters on this Underground Railroad and pointed freedom seekers to a safe place.
Their business and family connections included national leaders of the abolitionist movement, such as Wierman’s family tie to the abolitionist journalist William Lloyd Garrison. The McAllisters’ children and neighbors reported that freedom seekers often sought shelter in the mill’s cogwheel on their road to safe passage.
James McAllister purchased the mill in 1827 from the family of Sam Gettys’ business partner. McAllister’s wife was Agnes Andrew (nee Renfrew), a strong Covenanter, and the couple raised 12 children in a faith that cursed slavery. Five of James and Agnes’ sons, grandsons of Revolutionary War veterans, enlisted in the Union Army during the Civil War. McAllister’s property became part of the fighting during the Battle of Gettysburg. James McAllister lived to see the passage of the 13th Amendment, which ended slavery in America after 246 years, on Dec. 18, 1865.
Little remains of McAllister’s Mill and the foot bridge over Rock Creek, but walking down the path to Rock Creek, one can almost hear the hurried footsteps of freedom seekers. Every Saturday at 11 a.m. from May to through August, rain or shine, Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) volunteers lead walking tours of Gettysburg’s only Underground Railroad site, recognized by the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom.
The tours leave from the historic marker on the former Mulligan MacDuffer parking lot at 1360 Baltimore Pike. For more information, call McAllister’s Mill UGRR Tours at 717-659-8827.
