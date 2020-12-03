Senior depression is many times considered normal or associated with other age-related problems. In some cases, depression can be associated with aging but should not be considered a normal part of the aging process. If someone is showing signs of depression, they should be treated by a professional. In many situations, symptoms are not detected and treated because of other coexisting medical illnesses such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, or Parkinson’s disease.
There are many things that contribute to depression including the loss of a loved one and having to now live on your own. There are social and economic difficulties that can cause depression along with one’s physical health. Also, genetic and environmental factors and cause specific changes in brain chemicals and this can lead to depression. What actually is inherited is a vulnerability to depression if a family member has suffered with depression. Elderly people tend to stay depressed longer and this condition may lead to suicide if not treated. Depression is not something that should be overlooked or looked upon as something that will just “go away.”
