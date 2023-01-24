The Civil War was not the first time the terrors of conflict and strife descended on Adams County. In 1754, over a century beforehand, war broke out between England and France over the desire of both nations to be the top superpower in world colonization and domination. It became a global conflict fought from the forests of North America to Asia and the Pacific. In Pennsylvania it was known as the French and Indian War. British colonies on the east coast and French settlements from Canada down through the Mississippi River basin soon began to grow closer to each other, and the rivalries heated to the boiling point. Various Native American tribes aligned themselves with either the French or the British, both promising them a share in the spoils of war and protection of their tribal lands.

The settlers in South Central Pennsylvania were soon caught up in the maelstrom of the conflict between the world’s great superpowers. French troops and their Shawnee and Lenape allies raided local settlements, killing and capturing local defenseless pioneering families. Getting no military help from the Pennsylvanian government, which was controlled by pacifist Quakers, settlers formed their own militia and joined with British troops. In 1758, about 300 local men marched with the British to capture Fort Duquesne and eventually drive the French from the Ohio River Valley and establish an uneasy peace with the Shawnee and Lenape tribes.

Howard Burrell is a trustee of the Adams County Historical Society.

