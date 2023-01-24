The Civil War was not the first time the terrors of conflict and strife descended on Adams County. In 1754, over a century beforehand, war broke out between England and France over the desire of both nations to be the top superpower in world colonization and domination. It became a global conflict fought from the forests of North America to Asia and the Pacific. In Pennsylvania it was known as the French and Indian War. British colonies on the east coast and French settlements from Canada down through the Mississippi River basin soon began to grow closer to each other, and the rivalries heated to the boiling point. Various Native American tribes aligned themselves with either the French or the British, both promising them a share in the spoils of war and protection of their tribal lands.
The settlers in South Central Pennsylvania were soon caught up in the maelstrom of the conflict between the world’s great superpowers. French troops and their Shawnee and Lenape allies raided local settlements, killing and capturing local defenseless pioneering families. Getting no military help from the Pennsylvanian government, which was controlled by pacifist Quakers, settlers formed their own militia and joined with British troops. In 1758, about 300 local men marched with the British to capture Fort Duquesne and eventually drive the French from the Ohio River Valley and establish an uneasy peace with the Shawnee and Lenape tribes.
There is no shortage of stories describing the hardscrabble lives of the early settlers of South Central Pennsylvania in what is now Adams County. The new Adams County Historical Society Museum, Beyond the Battle, will tell some of those harrowing and often brutal stories of life and death on the frontier in this part of Pennsylvania during the French and Indian War. As one prominent 18th century leader who traveled the South Central Pennsylvania frontier stated, “Not a man in 10 is able to purchase a gun…. Not a house in 20 has a door with either lock or bolt…. A very small number of Indians might totally destroy the whole of the inhabitants (in their present circumstances) without the least opposition.” – Rev. Thomas Barton, Anglican priest, frontier missionary, and Huntington Township resident.
Among the most famous episodes of frontier life in this area is that of Mary Jemison. In 1758, 12-year-old Mary and her family were captured from their Buchanan Valley farm by six Shawnee Indians and four Frenchmen. While on route to Fort Duquesne, the Shawnee brutally murdered Mary’s mother, father, her three younger siblings and another woman and her children, and ritually scalped them. Mary survived the gruesome journey and was adopted by two Seneca women. Later she had eight children to Native American husbands.
Mary chose to live among the Native Americans and adopt their ways rather than return to colonial culture. She died at age 90 on the Seneca Buffalo Creek Reservation in Erie County, New York. A statue of Mary Jemison can be found in the parking lot of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church on Church Road in Franklin Township, Adams County, near the place where she and her family were abducted.
Another story the museum will tell is that of the Richard Bard family who lived near Fairfield in 1758 and operated a granary mill there. In April of that year, 19 Delaware Indians attacked the mill and burned it. The Bard family were taken as prisoners. What followed is one of the most harrowing and brutal tales of death and devotion to family ever to come out of Adams County history. The quest of Richard Bard to find his beloved wife Catherine is both heartbreaking and hopeful. It’s one among many to be found in the museum.
The new Adams County Historical Society’s new museum will officially open on April 15 at 625 Biglerville Road in Gettysburg. More information available is available online at http://www.achs-pa.org.
Howard Burrell is a trustee of the Adams County Historical Society.
