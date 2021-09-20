September is Hunger Action Month – a nationwide awareness campaign where networks of food banks unite to urge individuals in their communities to take action against food insecurity. For tens of millions of people in the United States, a daily meal isn’t a choice between a salad or a hamburger; it’s a choice between food or other crucial, life-sustaining needs like medicine or rent.
Here in Adams County, food insecurity and hunger are bigger problems than many people realize. According to data recently compiled by the Adams County Food Policy Council, there are an estimated 5,800 students throughout all Adams County school districts enrolled in the Free and Reduced Lunch program. This equates to 42% of the total student population. On the other side of the issue, an estimated 39% of Adams County senior citizens live in households with an income lower than the cost of living. These data underscore just two of the many ways in which a person or family in our area might be challenged to afford food.
