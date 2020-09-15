The Main Street Gettysburg (MSG) Cares Program was initiated in March to help our Gettysburg businesses weather the economic challenges of the pandemic. As this pandemic lingers, the recovery for our local shops has been difficult.
“Shop Gettysburg First” is the next level of assistance that MSG is giving our town’s businesses and the next phase of the Main Street Gettysburg (MSG) Cares Program. It is a promotional campaign that encourages people to either visit our downtown shops in person or online. MSG will be passing out free buttons to all shops that say “Shop Gettysburg First” and using various social media and advertising venues to help everyone get the word out to shop locally. “Shop Gettysburg First” will also be added to the new “Gettysburgpro.com” free one-stop website, created by MSG, that promotes all businesses in Gettysburg. If everyone in Gettysburg spreads the word to “Shop Gettysburg First,” it will be a reminder that our small businesses need everyone’s patronage, not only during the holiday shopping season, but all year round.
