I read a lot of articles about health and noticed that having social connections is frequently mentioned high on the list of how to maintain good health. Recently, I was reading an article titled “How To Deal with Setback Like an Elite Athlete” by Dr. Michael Gervais. His number one advice was to stay optimistic, but the number two was to build connections. In his article, he says, “There’s a euphoria that comes with feeling connected to a larger team and purpose. It applies even to more isolated activities such as running or swimming”. He writes, “Relationships are especially important during the healing process.” Injury can shut you out of your regular group and lead to isolation. He recommends that you “assert yourself and actively look to connect with your environment. Look to create moments of interaction.”
Dan Buettner also identified belonging/social support as one of the nine pillars that blue zones, communities with the highest percentage of people living beyond 100 years old, had in common. Write-ups on Buettner’s findings state that “Social support is a crucial part of health and longevity.” His advice to help you reap the benefits of social support is to meet with a group of close friends regularly; that could be a religious group, a game or sports group, or just social time with a few close friends. What you do while gathering is less important than being consistent in your meetings to help strengthen your social relationships.
The Center for Disease Control makes a similar claim on its Emotional Well-Being webpage: “When people are socially connected and have stable and supportive relationships, they are more likely to make healthy choices and have better mental and physical health outcomes. They are also better able to cope with hard times, stress, anxiety, and depression.”
These are just some examples where social connections pop up as an important contributor to good health. If you feel you don’t have stable and supportive relationships, there are many places to seek them. As the blue zone mentions, religious groups often foster strong relationships, as do exercise groups and gaming groups that meet regularly. This includes running or walking groups or partners. Joining in the weekly led walk sponsored by the Physical Fitness Task Force is a way to meet others interested in walking at various locations around our beautiful Adams County. This past spring, a relatively regular group of about 10 walkers began meeting weekly for each of these walks and became supportive acquaintances. Our first walk of the fall season will be Wednesday, Sept. 6, from the Gettysburg College Musselman parking lot to the Peace Light.
There will also be a large group of walkers and runners gathering at 8 a.m. on Labor Day morning at the Gateway Wyndham for the Labor Day Free 5K. This run/walk includes a fully supported 3.1-mile course with course monitors at every corner, water at the halfway point and the start/finish, medals for children under 12, and professional chip timing sponsored by Highmark Wholecare.
Whether you are looking to meet new friends or come with your own family or friends, we hope you will join us for some of our fall walks, sharing some social connections as well as great physical exercise. Visit our website, http://www.adamswellness.org, for more details about times and locations.
Betsy Meyer is a member of the Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force. The group meets via Zoom on the second Friday of each month at 11:45 a.m.
