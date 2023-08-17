I read a lot of articles about health and noticed that having social connections is frequently mentioned high on the list of how to maintain good health. Recently, I was reading an article titled “How To Deal with Setback Like an Elite Athlete” by Dr. Michael Gervais. His number one advice was to stay optimistic, but the number two was to build connections. In his article, he says, “There’s a euphoria that comes with feeling connected to a larger team and purpose. It applies even to more isolated activities such as running or swimming”. He writes, “Relationships are especially important during the healing process.” Injury can shut you out of your regular group and lead to isolation. He recommends that you “assert yourself and actively look to connect with your environment. Look to create moments of interaction.”

Dan Buettner also identified belonging/social support as one of the nine pillars that blue zones, communities with the highest percentage of people living beyond 100 years old, had in common. Write-ups on Buettner’s findings state that “Social support is a crucial part of health and longevity.” His advice to help you reap the benefits of social support is to meet with a group of close friends regularly; that could be a religious group, a game or sports group, or just social time with a few close friends. What you do while gathering is less important than being consistent in your meetings to help strengthen your social relationships.

Betsy Meyer is a member of the Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force. The group meets via Zoom on the second Friday of each month at 11:45 a.m.

