Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC) provides a child-friendly, trauma-informed supportive environment to help children through the trauma of abuse from initial outcry to hope and healing. All services are provided free of charge to the family for as long as the child/family wants them.
The ACCAC is hosting our first annual fundraising golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Links at Gettysburg. Registration is at 11:45 a.m. and tee time is 1 p.m. There will be many opportunities for prizes. Contact our office at 717-337-9888 or visit http://www.chipinforkids.org to become a sponsor or a golfer.
Your support of this event helps our agency provide desperately needed services to child victims of abuse and their families, while also conducting community outreach and child abuse prevention education throughout Adams County working towards a time in which children are safe and families are strong in Adams County. The larger the circle of awareness regarding child abuse and neglect, the more we can do to ensure the safety and health of our community’s children.
Below are ways our work continues at ACCAC:
- Children and their family members receive advocacy and case management services, helping them to obtain support and services to meet their immediate needs and begin to heal from the trauma of abuse.
- Children tell of their experience via forensic interviews. Providing children with a safe environment in which to talk is the first step in healing.
- Children are provided trauma-focused mental health services at our Center. Trauma therapy is critical to eliminating the damaging emotional, educational, and physical consequences of child abuse.
- Children and adults participate in community-based child abuse prevention education, giving them the tools to recognize, respond appropriately, and report incidences of alleged child abuse.
The Adams County Child Advocacy Center staff, board of directors, interns, and volunteers are a team dedicated to helping children and families overcome the trauma of abuse and ending child abuse in our community. We are dedicated to a building a community where children are safe, families are strong and child victims can become children again.
Thank you for any way in which you can support our event in being a crusader to end child abuse.
Cindy Small is the president of the board of directors for the Adams County Children Advocacy Center.
