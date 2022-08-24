Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC) provides a child-friendly, trauma-informed supportive environment to help children through the trauma of abuse from initial outcry to hope and healing. All services are provided free of charge to the family for as long as the child/family wants them.

The ACCAC is hosting our first annual fundraising golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Links at Gettysburg. Registration is at 11:45 a.m. and tee time is 1 p.m. There will be many opportunities for prizes. Contact our office at 717-337-9888 or visit http://www.chipinforkids.org to become a sponsor or a golfer.

Cindy Small is the president of the board of directors for the Adams County Children Advocacy Center.

