Last year, the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County began offering a purposeful new membership option: Mission Membership. An annual donation of $110 per family, or $40 for individuals, supports the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.
Did you join us as a Mission Member last year? If you were one of the nearly 100 families who answered yes, let me extend our sincere gratitude. Your contribution directly impacts our ability to provide racial justice, women’s empowerment, and collaborative community programs that further our mission. For those interested in becoming a Mission Member, we ask for your support today. Join us in our goal to double the number of Mission Members by April 1.
In addition to supporting our important cause, Mission Members receive access to the YWCA 21-Day Challenge beginning April 1. As part of our Stand Against Racism, a national initiative of YWCA USA, Mission Members choose to partake in a variety of activities designed to strengthen your understanding of timely social justice issues.
The 21-Day Stand Against Racism Challenge provides a dedicated time and space to build effective social justice habits, particularly those dealing with matters of race, power, privilege, and leadership. Throughout the challenge, participants are presented with daily actions such as reading an article, listening to a podcast, reflecting on personal experience, and more. Participation in these learning activities helps us discover how racial injustice and social injustice impact our community, connect with one another, and identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination.
Over the 21-Day challenge period, look for information and encouragement on our website and via our YWCA social media outlets, as well as in our lobby area at 909 Fairfield Road. This will be a stimulating, educational, and enjoyable challenge! Whether you’re an old friend or a new acquaintance, your YWCA looks forward to joining forces with you in this important endeavor.
Since the founding of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County in 1929, we have been committed to celebrating diversity, nurturing our youth, encouraging healthy lifestyles, strengthening our community, and empowering all who walk through our doors. Your Mission Membership upholds these values while facilitating positive change in Gettysburg and Adams County. By becoming a Mission Member, you join a community of changemakers. Thank you.
For more information on our Mission Membership, please contact Nancy Lilley at 717-334-9171, ext. 115, or email nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org. To become a Mission Member, contact the YWCA at 717-334-9171, or donate online at YWCAGettysburg.org.
