Bethany Cohee, New Oxford Girls' Lacrosse: Bethany had 10 goals and 8 assists in wins over Central Dauphin and Dover.

Ricky Pacana, Bermudian Springs Track & Field: Ricky won the long jump (19-4), triple jump (40-5) and high jump (5-10) at the Adams County Classic.

Chelsey Stonesifer, Littlestown Softball: Chelsey hit a double, 3 home runs and had 10 RBI in 2 wins for the Bolts. She also struck out 21 batters while pitching in those wins.

Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess, Gettysburg Boys' Tennis: Lucas went 2-0 at No. 1 singles with a pair of straight-set wins for the Warriors, who closed the regular season with 11 straight victories.

Hannah Chenault, Bermudian Springs Softball: Hannah went 8-for-10 with 3 doubles and 5 RBI over 3 games, scoring 5 times in a 22-20 win over Kennard-Dale.

Vote

View Results