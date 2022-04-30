As you may know, a cyberattack is an attempt by hackers to damage or destroy a computer network system owned by a business or private citizen. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to remain safe, any one of us can fall victim to a cyberattack at any time. So, how can you protect your computer system from immeasurable damage? There are several ways, but we’ll explore one in particular known as Cyber Liability Insurance.
To provide some background, the first cyber liability insurance policy was written in 1997. At that time, the coverage was meant to protect commercial insureds from third-party lawsuits alleging that an insured failed to protect the personal data of said third parties. For example, if the computers of a retail business were hacked and credit card numbers stolen, the owners of those credit cards would likely file a lawsuit against the retail business and accuse the entity of not safeguarding their credit card information properly. As a result of these types of claims becoming more frequent and catastrophic, the insurance marketplace developed a product to meet the need, and cyber liability insurance coverage was born.
Today, cyber liability coverage has evolved to cover many more business expenses arising from a claim, including first- and third-party damages. Examples of first-party damages are many and include the costs to replace or recreate data, costs to notify customers of a security breach, costs to repair a business’ reputation, and reimbursements of lost revenue streams. The policy can even provide coverage against hazards such as cyber extortion, social engineering, and possibly government fines or penalties resulting from a breach. Coverage terms can be very broad with a wide variety of limits and coverage structures such as shared limits or dedicated limits. Limits of $1,000,000 to $5,000,000 are commonplace.
Furthermore, today’s marketplace is finally starting to craft cyber liability coverages for the private citizen. For example, individuals can purchase cyber coverage for their personal assets. Previously, coverage for hacks, such as credit card theft, would primarily be covered by the services of a credit card provider. Now, consumers can buy policies that protect themselves against a loss and may include coverage for cyber protection legal expenses, data recovery costs, system restoration costs, cyber extortion, online fraud, and cyber bullying. Depending on the insurance carrier and their preferences for writing a policy that stands on its own or issues an endorsement to a homeowner’s policy, carriers can offer different coverage terms with different levels of coverage limits. Limits of $25,000 on a personal policy are being made available by some insurance carriers.
Where to begin?
So, how can you protect yourself from this significant risk? The best course of action is to speak with a professional. For commercial risks, an insurance broker is a great place to start. They can advise you of the primary coverage elements and the availability in the local marketplace, as well as discuss your risk profile to help find the best solutions crafted to your exposure, needs and budget.
For personal risks, a personal lines insurance agent is equally a great place to start. Unless someone spends time researching cyber coverage on their own, it’s hard to know what coverage terms may be best for an individual. A personal agent can guide you through the process and help secure the best coverage terms at the best price for your particular risk.
Keeping up with insurance matters can be an overwhelming process, especially given the many facets of your particular situation. We, at ACNB Insurance Services Inc., like other full-service insurance agencies, often serve individuals and businesses in our community and maintain the specialized skills necessary to assist you in protecting what matters most to you.
