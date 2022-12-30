It has been almost six months since I stepped into the role of chief executive officer (CEO) of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County. I am, of course, honored to have been chosen to lead this great organization and it has been an absolute pleasure to have met many of you already. In a short time, I have learned much about the YWCA history and all that this local institution has meant (and still means) to Gettysburg and Adams County.
As I reflect on the year, I want to share my sincere gratitude for the YWCA’s Board of Directors and over 130 dedicated staff members who allow our organization to provide the many programs and services our community has come to benefit from, know and love. Of course, our work is not possible without steadfast support from the many volunteers and donors who generously give their time and resources. For you, we are thankful.
I was humbled to learn recently that our YWCA was gifted more than $150,000 during the Adams County Community Foundation’s annual Giving Spree. These funds enable us to fulfill our mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. As one of the nation’s oldest and largest women’s organizations, YWCAs collectively serve more than 2.3 million women, girls and their families. Here in Gettysburg and Adams County, we are proud to serve thousands of individuals each year with services tailored to meet our community’s needs, including health and wellness programming, early child development and social justice education and training.
Recently, our YWCA has made a significant stride to intentionally live and exemplify our mission. You may be aware of one of our signature services, Racial & Gender Equity Training, available to organizations and businesses alike. This training has three objectives: 1. to provide a framework for understanding systems of oppression, 2. to establish a common language for racial and gender equity terminology, 3. to examine how we have been socialized into our identities.
We recently began hosting these trainings for our board of directors and staff, an initiative that will be fully implemented in the new year and as we onboard new members of the YWCA family. We are delighted to have our team participate in a training so consistent with our mission. If you or your organization would like to learn more about this critical service, I encourage you to connect with Nancy Lilley, our YWCA advocacy director.
Additionally, I would like to take this opportunity to personally invite you to join the YWCA and our community partners for several upcoming events. On Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, we kickoff the new year by co-hosting Dancing with the Local Stars, a friendly competition that pairs a local celebrity with a professional choreographer. Tickets are still available through the Majestic Theater, and proceeds benefit both the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and the Adams County Arts Council.
On Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, please join us at Gettysburg College’s Christ Chapel for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. Every year, the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County co-sponsors the Living the Dream Award with the United Way of Adams County to honor a local resident who lives out King’s ideals. Whether through a career choice or volunteer efforts, there are local men, women and youth working to ensure that everyone is treated equally in our community and society. These efforts allow the dream of which Dr. King spoke to become more tangible every day.
The start of each new year is filled with opportunity, and we are looking forward to an exceptional 2023.
Tymia Q. Green is the CEO of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
