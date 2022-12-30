It has been almost six months since I stepped into the role of chief executive officer (CEO) of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County. I am, of course, honored to have been chosen to lead this great organization and it has been an absolute pleasure to have met many of you already. In a short time, I have learned much about the YWCA history and all that this local institution has meant (and still means) to Gettysburg and Adams County.

As I reflect on the year, I want to share my sincere gratitude for the YWCA’s Board of Directors and over 130 dedicated staff members who allow our organization to provide the many programs and services our community has come to benefit from, know and love. Of course, our work is not possible without steadfast support from the many volunteers and donors who generously give their time and resources. For you, we are thankful.

Tymia Q. Green is the CEO of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.

