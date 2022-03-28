Mwi Zhelayem Schastya Vam: We Wish You Happiness -Stas Namin
As I write this, the Russians have invaded Ukraine, and the world has rallied behind the young democracy. I put silk sunflowers on my lamppost, and we all wait.
Flashback to 1988. Among 165 other youngsters, my daughter rehearses for Peace Child with a cast of international students who travel and stage musicals around the world. I was helping with the little kids, and she was in a middle school group. We practice a half-dozen songs to add when the show is performed indoors with excerpts at the Peace Light Memorial, commemorating the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg.
Local coordinator Jan Powers has the global cast members out to her home for a party. “I keep telling myself, ‘I have a Russian in my house!’” This was a year before the Berlin Wall came down.
At the very first Peace Camp, our kids dove into the songs, curious, bright, excited, as they heard “Reach out for a star, come out from where you are; show me what you can do. Believe in me. I believe in you.” And “I want the chance to show the world what I am; before I die, I want to live.”
“Let’s Make Peace,” Pawel Sydor
“We want this world to survive forever.”
At the Gettysburg Peace Symposium that year, Noel Paul Stookey (of Peter, Paul, and Mary) launched the event with song. Keynote Frances Moore Lappé, author of Diet for a Small Planet, offered alternatives to food scarcity. Barry Commoner, one of the ’70s founders of the environmental movement, challenged industry: “What if they had to pay” for their contamination? George Lopez of Notre Dame challenged us to “place ourselves in the place of their victims.”
The first Peace Camp has expanded over the years to include music, song, dance, environmental programs, and more. “Mother Earth’s Resources” in 2013 included water conservation, sheep-to-shawl, miniature landscapes of village, farm, mining and solar power. Jan Powers remembers her granddaughter creating messages of peace and hope which kids distributed among Gettysburg’s homes and businesses.
“Mr. President/Mr. Secretary,” English and Russian
“Is it true what they say … you can kill all the world in less than a day?”
When the time came, the children lined up in the seminary chapel. The international cast carried bright flags of their countries. In Peace Child T-shirts, all dressed in white, they made a moving vision of light across the fields to the Eternal Light Peace Memorial. People still talk about it. Governor Robert Casey relit the flame that had been doused by the gas crisis in the ’70s.
Imagine a future where Gettysburg, fields of the dead, the Lincoln Address, rows of headstones, could become an international center for peace studies. People would come from all over the globe to seek alternatives to war. They’d hear new solutions to old problems and work to implement them in Ukraine, Uganda, Ireland, Iraq, Syria, Tibet, Afghanistan, and a war on terror which never ends.
“Please Listen to Me,” David Gordon
“Say not that I’m red, nor that you are blue;
Say only we are friends … and we want to live in peace.”
