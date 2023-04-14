The third week of April is National Volunteer Week. The Adams County Library System (ACLS) would like to use this time to recognize and thank our hardworking volunteers. Without them, the library system as we know it would not exist! As a non-profit organization, we rely on the generous giving of time and donations to maintain our operations. This week we want to specifically thank those who give their time to the library because we know that time is invaluable.

The library system is privileged to have volunteers at all six of our branches of various ages and backgrounds who dedicate their time to benefit the libraries in their communities. Volunteers work in both the children and adult departments, assisting with circulation, programming, events, and more. We would like to say “Thank You” to everyone who has ever volunteered for the Adams County Library System. We are grateful for your time, and we couldn’t do it without you.

Kylee Woerner works in the marketing department for Adams County Library System.

