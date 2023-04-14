The third week of April is National Volunteer Week. The Adams County Library System (ACLS) would like to use this time to recognize and thank our hardworking volunteers. Without them, the library system as we know it would not exist! As a non-profit organization, we rely on the generous giving of time and donations to maintain our operations. This week we want to specifically thank those who give their time to the library because we know that time is invaluable.
The library system is privileged to have volunteers at all six of our branches of various ages and backgrounds who dedicate their time to benefit the libraries in their communities. Volunteers work in both the children and adult departments, assisting with circulation, programming, events, and more. We would like to say “Thank You” to everyone who has ever volunteered for the Adams County Library System. We are grateful for your time, and we couldn’t do it without you.
Many of our programs and events, such as FunFest, rely on the help of volunteers. This year’s SummerQuest and FunFest theme is “All Together Now,” which couldn’t be more fitting. FunFest is a day when the community joins the library and other local organizations to host a day of free educational fun for families and children. Volunteers and staff from the library and other local organizations host activity stations, vendors provide entertainment and food, and the entire community joins together to put the fun in FunFest.
Last but certainly not least, there are also those who volunteer with the Friends of the Library groups. These volunteer organizations help fundraise for the libraries through their bookstores, book sales, and other events. Four of our six branches have Friends of the Library groups.
Why volunteer? Volunteering not only helps others, but it can help you personally. It is a great way to integrate into the community and make new friends! Serving as a volunteer can bring a sense of purpose and fulfillment. Whether you’re looking to gain experience for college or a career, have a skill or interest you’d like to use, are retired, or just looking for something to do, we welcome you to volunteer at the library.
Volunteers not only make the library go ‘round, they make the world go ‘round. Many of the good things and progress we’ve seen in this world have been made possible because at least one person, at some point, was willing to volunteer their time or resources.
Kylee Woerner works in the marketing department for Adams County Library System.
